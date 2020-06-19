Phuket drugs delivery man arrested with 3kg of ya ice, more than 92,000 meth pills

PHUKET: Police have arrested a man found in possession of three kilogrammes of crystal meth (ya ice) and more than 92,000 methamphetamine (ya bah) pills.

By Eakkapop Thongtub

Friday 19 June 2020, 06:05PM

The drugs were found in the red suitcase. Photo: Phuket Provincial Police

Kritmet Ngearpsangat, 28, was arrested with three kilos of ya ice and 92,730 ya bah pills at his rented room on Mai Khao. Photo: Phuket Provincial Police

Kritmet Ngearpsangat, 28, was arrested with three kilos of ya ice and 92,730 ya bah pills at his rented room on Mai Khao. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Narcotics Suppression Division of the Phuket Provincial Investigation Division reported the arrest, which uninvolved the coordinated efforts of the Wichit Police, Tha Chatchai Police and the Phuket Provincial Investigation Division, yesterday (June 18).

Acting on a tip-off, police arrested Kritmet “Fluke” Ngearpsangat (pronounced “Ngearp-sa-ngat”)’, 28, at his rented room in Soi Danyid, Moo 3, Mai Khao at 7am on Monday (June 16), Provincial Police explained in their report.

Kritmet was found in possession of three kilogrammes of crystal meth and 92,730 ya bah pills.

Police also seized from him a mobile phone, digital scales and bankbook for an account in the name of “Pongsak Rakwong”.

During questioning Kritmet told police that he acquired the drugs from a man he knew only as “Tong”, who went by the name “VITAMILK” as his account name on the Line app.

Ktimet also told police that it was a Miss Wannisa Thamsari who referred him to “VITAMILK” to buy drugs, said the report.

Kritmet explained that he received large orders from Tong, which he picked up from different locations, including Samkong north of Phuket Town, an area near the eastern end of the bypass road and behind a car showroom in Koh Keaw.

He then repacked the drugs into smaller deliveries and dropped them off around Phuket as per Tong’s instructions, the report noted.

Kritmet was taken to Phuket City Police Station, where he was charged with possession of a Category 1 drug with intent to sell. He apparently confessed to the charge, Provincial Police reported.

During further questioning at the police station, Kritmet also named Surasak “Om” Jearanai as another one of his drug suppliers, the report added.

Police had failed to locate Sursak, the report noted, with police believing that Sursak was aware that Kritmet had been arrested and was now in hiding.