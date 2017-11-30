PHUKET: The Disaster Prevention and Mitigation Phuket office (DDPM-Phuket) has urged residents across the island to beware floods and landslides as rain continues to soak the island.

Thursday 30 November 2017, 11:47AM

According to the TMD, a low pressure system moving from Malaysia will pass across Southern Thailand today and to the Andaman Sea tomorrow (Dec 1). Image: TMD

The warning follows Phuket Governor Norraphat Plodthong on Monday (Nov 27) urging officials to take pre-emptive steps in case of any rain-related emergencies ahead of the deluges that have since plagued Southern Thailand over the past few days. (See story here.)

Specifically, the order called for DDPM officials to respond to any heavy rain and flash flood emergencies Monday (Nov 27) through Saturday (Dec 2) by performing the following:

1. Inform people about situation in their areas and to keep an eye closely on the situation.

2. Local offices must be ready to follow the management plans.

3. Check to see whether anything blocks the water routes.

4. If any flooding, storm and landslide happened please follow the management plan to immediately assist people. People will be evacuated to the safety place.

5. Follow the standard situation management plan. If the situation becomes more severe, contact DDPM superior officers in Bangkok.

DDPM-Phuket Chief Prapan Kanprasang told The Phuket News this morning (Nov 30), “Of course we will follow the actions as ordered in the alert. Being prepared is the only way to mitigate consequences in such situations.”

“For emergencies, please call us at 076-218444,” he added.

The Thailand Meteorological Department (TMD) issued another weather alert for today and tomorrow (Nov 30-Dec 1) for multiple provinces across Southern Thailand, including Phuket.

According to the TMD, a low pressure system moving from Malaysia will pass across Southern Thailand today and to the Andaman Sea tomorrow (Dec 1).

“This will bring heavy rains and possible flash floods,” warned the TMD.

Provinces to be affected today are Chumphon, Surat Thani, Nakhon Sri Thammarat, Phatthalung, Songkhla, Pattani, Yala, Narathiwat, Ranong, Phang Nga, Phuket, Krabi, Trang and Satun.

Provinces to be affected tomorrow (Dec 1) were listed as Chumphon, Surat Thani, Nakhon Sri Thammarat, Ranong, Phang Nga, Phuket, Krabi, Trang and Satun.

Waves in the Gulf of Thailand are between two-three metres high and Andaman Sea are two metres high.

“Sailors should navigate carefully. However, it is advised that small boats should refrain from putting to sea,” the TMD warned.