PHUKET: Disaster officials and local civil defence volunteers were deployed to provide assistance throughout Thalang District as heavy rains battered the northern half of Phuket yesterday (Sept 21).

Friday 22 September 2017, 12:55PM

The Department of Disaster Prevention and Mitigation (DDPM) Phuket office reported that by 11:30am the Thalang area had already been subjected to 95.6mm of rainfall, said Phuket Vice Governor Snith Sriwihok.

“Many areas were flooded, including the old road leading to the airport [running parallel to the runway], the I Leaf Town housing estate in Srisoonthorn and the Ao Por area in Pa Khlok,” Vice Governor Snith said.

“Workers from the Phuket Highways Office were called in to help clear a small landslide that brought earth and a large tree down across a road in Baan Laem Sai in Thalang,” he added.

“The Phuket Provincial Defense Office have contacted local offices to solve flood problems in their areas,” V/Gov Snith said.

Water levels in Bang Yai Canal near Satree Phuket school rose to within one meter of the banks, but rose no further.

“Sections of roads in Kathu were covered with water, but no floods were reported in Patong and Kamala and no landslides were reported in Kamala,” V/G Snith pointed out.