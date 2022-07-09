Phuket DDPM calls for people to register on disaster alert app

PHUKET: The Phuket branch of the Department of Disaster Prevention and Mitigation (DDPM-Phuket) is calling for people to register on a national disaster alert app for mobile phones so they can instantly receive warnings of any impending tsunami.

By The Phuket News

Saturday 9 July 2022, 03:31PM

The ’Thai Disaster Alert app is available on Google Play and Apple’s App Store.

The latest earthquake reported off the Andaman and Nicobar Islands was at 4:34am today (July 9). Image: PhuketSOS

Observer Namom Thoongpoh, who studied Geophysics/Seismology at Uppsala University in Sweden, this morning marked that the area had experienced 343 tremors since Monday (July 4), Image: Namom Thoongpoh

The DDPM-Phuket office, instead of issuing its own notice, shared a notice issued by the Phang Nga branch of the Public Relations Department this morning (July 9).

Of note, Phuket-based authorities have yet to issue any of their own notices calling for people to register on the app, despite marking the series of underwater earthquakes that struck off the Andman and Nicobar Islands, some 550km northwest of Phuket, earlier this week.

The app, called “Thai Disaster Alert”, is available on Google Play and Apple’s App Store.

The app has been in beta testing since Feb 1 this year.

The app functions are available in English, but the alerts and warnings are posted in Thai only. A translation app will translate the alerts and warnings into clear enough English to be understood.

On registering, people are asked to enter whether they are male or female, and their date of birth. They are also asked to select three provinces for which they want to receive instant notifications. Users are also asked to switch on location sharing.

“The operation of the application ‘THAI DISASTER ALERT’ will notify when the province that the user has selected has a forecast of a disaster. The system will send a warning message to the user immediately in the form of a notification message on the smartphone screen which users can read a brief summary,” the DDPM notice issued this morning explained.

“But if you want to know the details more clearly, you can click to see details of the alarm notification in the various menus of the application,” it added.

“The system will keep an alert notification for users to view warning notifications issued in the past along with a menu that shows a map of Thailand for any areas at risk of disaster.

“If the user wants to change the province to receive notifications for, they are able to access those areas at any time.

“In addition, there is also a menu that shows hotline numbers of various agencies to facilitate contact in the event of an emergency or disaster in the area as well,” the notice explained.

TREMOR SWARM SLOWING

The number of mild tremors occurring southeast of the Andaman and Nicobar Islands has slowed over the past two days, according to the non-government Phuket Earthquake Monitoring and Surveillance Center, which also goes by the name ‘Phuket SOS’ (see here).

The earthquake and tsunami watchdog at last report marked a 4.5 magnitude earthquake striking at a depth of 10km some 525km northwest of Phuket at 4:34am today (July 9).

However, Namom Thoongpoh, an observer who studied Geophysics/Seismology at Uppsala University in Sweden, this morning marked that the area had experienced 343 tremors since Monday (July 4), with 80% of the tremors recorded at 4-5M in strength.

PLAYING READY

Phuket officials this week, at the order of the National Disaster Warning Center (NDWC) in Bangkok, began testing the sirens on the 19 tsunami-warning towers on the island by playing the national anthem at 8am each day.

The NDWC is responsible for the maintenance of the two tsunami-warning buoys that Thailand has contributed to the Indian Ocean tsunami-warning network. Both buoys are currently not functioning.

Station 23461, installed in the Andaman Sea approximately 340km from Phuket, stopped transmitting data on June 9.

Station 23401, installed in the Indian Ocean a distance of 965km west of Phuket, was discovered on Oct 22 last year to have slipped its mounting and had stopped transmitting data.