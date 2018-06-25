PHUKET: The manager of a construction project in Phuket was found in the bathroom of his home in Pa Khlok yesterday (June 24) after ingesting a lethal concoction that included hydrochloric acid.

Eakkapop Thongtub

Monday 25 June 2018, 09:58AM

Other materials indicating that a deadly concoction had made were also found in the bathroom. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

The family returned from lunch to find Mr Samart on the bathroom floor. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Police were called to the home, a bungalow in Soi 9 of the Baan Promphun housing estate at 1:50pm.

Capt Eakkasak Kwanwan of the Thalang Police arrived with other officers to find the body of Samart Nakpong, 27, on the floor of the bathroom.

Also on the floor in the bathroom was a bottle of hydrochloric acid, an empty energy drink bottle, an empty bottle of drinking water and an empty bottle of soda water, a charcoal stove, spoons and two printed letters which apologised to family and saying that Mr Samart did not want to be a burden to his family.

Mr Samart’s older sister, Somporn Middleton, told police that her brother had cerebral thrombosis and lately had been depressed and had isolated himself.

“He was at home alone [at the time] because the family had gone out for lunch. When the family came back, they could smell chemicals and burning coming from inside the bathroom,” she said.

The bathroom was locked, so the family members shouted out for him, but there was no answer, Ms Somporn added.

Eventually they broke open the door and found Mr Samart on the floor, and emergency services, she said.

If you know of someone in need of help... There is a "One Stop Crisis Centre" at each government hospital on the island that can help people cope with emotional distress, or Thai speakers can call the 1300 help hotline.