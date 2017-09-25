PHUKET: Three civil defence volunteers set off from Phuket and headed towards Bangkok by foot this morning to honour the royal cremation of the late King Bhumibol Adulyadej on October 25-26.

Monday 25 September 2017, 04:04PM

Phuket Vice Governor Snith Siriwihok and other officials lead the men on the beginning of their 842km walk. Photo: PR Dept

Phuket Vice Governor Snith Siriwihok was present at Phuket City Hall this morning (Sept 25) to show support for the three volunteers, one of whom already completed the 842 kilometre walk last year.

The three men participating are Volunteer Defence corporals Prapathan Sakulnet, Luesrap and Samrong Jirasak.

A fourth volunteer will also accompany the three men, by foot, until Sarasin bridge.

“The members of the Civil Defence are representing our province in expressing our loyalty and the graciousness of His Majesty King Bhumibol Adulyadej, and to express mournfulness on the occasion of the late King's cremation ceremony at Sanam Luang,” said V/Gov Snith.

“Everyone travelling by foot will wear a T-shirt representing the Civil Defence throughout the journey,” he said.

Mr Prapathan, who was, at the time, a Volunteer Defense Corps Lance Corporal, led last year’s walk to Bangkok on November 1.

Mr Theerayut Boonyod, 42, also took part in the 15-day walk alongside Mr Prapathan from the Phuket Provincial Hall last year to honour the late King.