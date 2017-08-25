The Phuket News Premier League predictions The Phuket News Kata Rocks The Phuket News Outrigger Koh Samui Beach Resort
The Phuket News Phuket News
The Phuket News Phuket | Thailand | World | Business | Q&A | Weird World XML, RSS, Feed
The Phuket News The Phuket News
The Phuket News

Phuket checkpoint snares 12kg of kratom

PHUKET: Officers at the Phuket Checkpoint arrested a Thai man attempting to smuggle 12kg of kratom leaves onto the island early this morning (Aug 25).

drugs, police,

Eakkapop Thongtub

Friday 25 August 2017, 11:04AM

Khachain Tangsuhon, 28, from Songkhla, would have made a grand total of B3,240 from the kratom run. Photo: Tha Chatchai Police
Khachain Tangsuhon, 28, from Songkhla, would have made a grand total of B3,240 from the kratom run. Photo: Tha Chatchai Police

Officers conducting a routine search found the kratom stashed in a Toyota Vigo pickup truck being driven by Khachain Tangsuhon, 28, from Songkhla, at 3:10am.

Khachain confessed that he bought the kratom from “a Malaysian” – name, age and gender not specified – at Sadao, in Songkhla, reported Tha Chatchai Police Chief Col Pravit Sitthiruang-arun.

In his statement to police, Khachain said that the Malaysian threw the kratom leaves over the wall at the border between Thailand and Malaysia, Col Pravit noted.

C and C Marine

Khachain told police that he bought kratom leaf for B380 per kilogram, with the intent to sell the kratom to “dealers in Patong” at B650 per kilogram – for a grand profit of B3,240 for this one 480-kilometre delivery trip.

It was not explained why Kachain believed that bringing kratom, a plant indigenous to the region, including Phuket, was worthwhile.

Khachain was taken to Tha Chatchai Police Station, where he was charged with possession of Category 5 drug (kratom) with an intent to sell.

 

 
The Phuket News
The Phuket News
Comment on this story
* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.
Comments Here:
Username:
Password:
E-mail:
Security:
    Forget your password?

Be the first to comment.
The Phuket News
The Phuket News The Phuket News The Phuket News
The Phuket News
Share this
The Phuket News
Have a news tip-off? Click here
The Phuket News
Related stories
The Phuket News
Phuket community

Recent Comments

No charges for Phuket hotel after staffer crushed in elevator shaft

I don'y understand how someone has access to a dangerous place like a lift shaft, it should be locked with keys only issued to someone with the re...(Read More)

Patong residents plea against forced evictions for B6bn tunnel

How much cheaper would the tunnel be with only 2 lanes instead of 3?The 3rd is here in Phuket ( as we can see)useless, also the trafic light that come...(Read More)

Phuket dog shelter budget ‘nowhere near enough’, says Livestock Chief

“As anybody who has lived here for 10 years or more can see; the number of stray dogs on the island has drastically reduced Totally untrue and is...(Read More)

Patong residents plea against forced evictions for B6bn tunnel

My advice to these residents would be to jump at the chance to sell their properties. If they get anything close to what people think is "market ...(Read More)

Thais, Chinese arrested for removing marine life from Phuket coral reefs

Excellent. For a start the Thai 100% knew what they were doing and that should be maximum sentance as that was clearly not fishing for food. Then anyo...(Read More)

Defamation charges dropped against BBC reporter Jonathan Head

"i don't complain about everything!" really?? Yep crazy that someone convicted and sentenced so therefore guilty then the lawyer clai...(Read More)

Defamation charges dropped against BBC reporter Jonathan Head

I'm glad that the charges have been dropped against Jonathan Head, they were misguided. Thank you PN for your new stance on comments as the consta...(Read More)

Defamation charges dropped against BBC reporter Jonathan Head

What a relief for Mr Head. This entire case has been a travesty. The lawyer who brought the charges against him was proven to be guilty in another rul...(Read More)

Canadian tourist charged for killer Phuket U-turn

.....and lets not forget about the unfortunate man riding the "big bike". A broken leg and maybe a whole lot worse. As for me, I can envisag...(Read More)

Defamation charges dropped against BBC reporter Jonathan Head

Bad idea PN.It would be more interesting to see how many people would still comment here if they had to give their real names.Guess the thai bashing w...(Read More)
The Phuket News
Bangkok Hospital Phuket
PHUKET NEWS
Phuket
Thailand
World
Business
Q A
Weird World
ARCHIVE
POLL
CURRENCY
WEATHER
PHUKET TIDE TABLE
 The Phuket News PHUKET LIFE
Phuket Arts
Phuket Community
Phuket Culture
Phuket Dining
Phuket Education
Phuket Entertainment
Phuket Environment
Phuket Health
Phuket People
Phuket Technology
Phuket Travel
Photo Galleries
COLOURING BOOK
 The Phuket News PHUKET SPORT
Phuket
Thailand
World
SURF REPORT
PREDICTIONS
 The Phuket News PHUKET CLASSIFIEDS
Phuket Buy and Sell
Phuket Jobs
Phuket Property
Phuket Cars and Boats
Phuket Community
Phuket Services
SEARCH CLASSIFIEDS
POST CLASSIFIED
 The Phuket News The Phuket News PHUKET EVENTS
Phuket Event listings
Phuket Event calendar
Buy Tickets
POST EVENT
 The Phuket News PHUKET DIRECTORY
Phuket Bars, pubs and clubs
Phuket Hotels and villas
Phuket Restaurants
Phuket Yellow Pages
POST LISTING
 The Phuket News BARGAINS
 The Phuket News ABOUT US
The Company
Distribution points
Subscribe
Advertise with us
Pay for advert
Contact us
CONTESTS
Content Google Map
Site map
Australian Visa Services
  
Currency - The Phuket News   Weather Report - The Phuket News   Surf Report - The Phuket News
LinkedIn - The Phuket News   Twitter - The Phuket News   YouTube - The Phuket News   Facebook - The Phuket News
Copyright © 2017 Class Act Media. All rights reserved. | Website usage terms and conditions | Privacy and Confidentiality Statement.