PHUKET: Officers at the Phuket Checkpoint arrested a Thai man attempting to smuggle 12kg of kratom leaves onto the island early this morning (Aug 25).

Friday 25 August 2017, 11:04AM

Khachain Tangsuhon, 28, from Songkhla, would have made a grand total of B3,240 from the kratom run. Photo: Tha Chatchai Police

Officers conducting a routine search found the kratom stashed in a Toyota Vigo pickup truck being driven by Khachain Tangsuhon, 28, from Songkhla, at 3:10am.

Khachain confessed that he bought the kratom from “a Malaysian” – name, age and gender not specified – at Sadao, in Songkhla, reported Tha Chatchai Police Chief Col Pravit Sitthiruang-arun.

In his statement to police, Khachain said that the Malaysian threw the kratom leaves over the wall at the border between Thailand and Malaysia, Col Pravit noted.

Khachain told police that he bought kratom leaf for B380 per kilogram, with the intent to sell the kratom to “dealers in Patong” at B650 per kilogram – for a grand profit of B3,240 for this one 480-kilometre delivery trip.

It was not explained why Kachain believed that bringing kratom, a plant indigenous to the region, including Phuket, was worthwhile.

Khachain was taken to Tha Chatchai Police Station, where he was charged with possession of Category 5 drug (kratom) with an intent to sell.