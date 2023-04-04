Carnival Magic
Carnival Magic 333 at the beach Pro Property Partners British International School, Phuket
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Phuket candidates register for election

Phuket candidates register for election

PHUKET: Crowds of supporters turned out in droves at the Phuket Auditorium, located at the Phuket Provincial Administration Centerin Phuket Town, yesterday (Apr 3) as candidates registered to contest seats as Members of Parliament representing Phuket in the upcoming election to be held on May 14.

politics
By The Phuket News

Tuesday 4 April 2023, 01:48PM

Photo: PR Phuket

Photo: PR Phuket

Photo: PR Phuket

Photo: PR Phuket

Photo: PR Phuket

Photo: PR Phuket

Photo: PR Phuket

Photo: PR Phuket

Photo: PR Phuket

Photo: PR Phuket

Photo: PR Phuket

Photo: PR Phuket

Photo: PR Phuket

Photo: PR Phuket

Photo: PR Phuket

Photo: PR Phuket

Photo: PR Phuket

Photo: PR Phuket

Photo: PR Phuket

Photo: PR Phuket

Photo: PR Phuket

Photo: PR Phuket

Photo: PR Phuket

Photo: PR Phuket

Photo: PR Phuket

Photo: PR Phuket

Image: ECT Phuket / file

Image: ECT Phuket / file

« »

Yesterday marked the first day for candidates to register for the election. Nationwide, candidates have until 4:30pm Friday (Apr 7) to register.

In line with national policy and registration centres set up elsewhere throughout the country, the Phuket office of the Election Commission of Thailand (ECT Phuket) started receiving registrations at the provincial government centre, on Tha Kraeng Rd, Phuket Town, at 8:30am.

In Phuket, a total of 28 candidates representing 13 political parties registered. Only five parties ‒ Kao Klai, Bhumjaithai, Palang Pracharat, Pheu Thai and Seri Ruam Thai ‒ fielded candidates to contest all three MP seats available.

The May 14 election will be the first that three MP seats for Phuket will be up for grabs. Previously Phuket had been allocated only two.

SILENT ANNOUNCEMENTS 

ECT Phuket has been required twice to seek public feedback on which of three maps will be used to define the three constituencies in Phuket.

However, so far ECT Phuket has yet to announce through a public announcement exactly which map will be used in the May 14 election.

After calls by The Phuket News to the main ECT Phuket office yesterday went unanswered, The Phuket News was finally able to speak to an ECT Phuket officer today, who said that ‘Map 2” had been selected.

Pro Property Partners

The officer repeatedly said that ECT Phuket had announced which map was to be used on its website ‒ but was unable to explain where. The Phuket News has been unable to locate the public announcement. At the time of this story being posted online today (Apr 4), the public announcement still had yet to be posted on ECT Phuket’s official Facebook page

The Phuket office of the Public Relations Department and its affiliate Phuket branch of Radio Thailand Phuket both also still had yet to announce to Phuket people through their official Facebook pages that ‘Map 2’ has been chosen. 

FULL STEAM AHEAD

The lack of public knowledge of which map was to be used, hence which areas each MP seat will cover, did not stop candidates from turning out in force yesterday to register to enter the election. Apparently the prospective candidates had already been told.

As such, as posted on the public boards at the registration centre were the full list of candidates, and their numbers on the ballot, as follows:

Candidates for Area 1

  1. Pol Lt Col Payao Maneerat from Thai Pakdee Party
  2. Acting Second Lieutenant Somchat Techathavaroen, Kao Klai Party
  3. Niphon Aikwanich, Bhumjaithai Party
  4. Prasert Prateep Na Thalang, Thai Sang Thai Party
  5. Anantarak Phethin, Seri Ruam Thai Party
  6. Jirayut Songyos, Palang Pracharat Party
  7. Watcharapong Anantakul, Pheu Thai Party
  8. Piya Sidokbuab, Thai Sang Chart Party
  9. Natdanai Hirunsetthi, Plian Party

Candidates for Area 2

  1. Awut Noochet, Pheu Thai Party
  2. Chalermpong Sangdee, Kao Klai Party
  3. Nuanchan Samart, Ruam Thai Sang Chart Party
  4. Sutha Prateep Na Thalang, Palang Pracharat Party
  5. Wongsakorn Chanakij, Bhumjaithai Party
  6. Pakwan Kitprasarn, Thai Sang Thai Party
  7. Thames Kraitat, Chart Pattana Kla Party
  8. Nio Nimu, Seri Ruam Thai Party
  9. Karom Dermlim, Pheu Chart Thai Party

Candidates for Area 3

  1. Oratai Kerdsup, Chat Phatthana Kla Party
  2. Natthee Thinsaku, Palang Pracharat Party
  3. Sumet Bunon, Klong Thai Party
  4. Winyu Kongkitthana, Seri Ruam Thai Party
  5. Thitikan Thitipruekthikul, Kao Klai Party
  6. Soratham Chinda, Pheu Thai Party
  7. Acting Second Lt Channarong Prateep Na Thalang, Ruam Thai Sang Chart Party
  8. Maneerat Wichaidit Sukyiran, Thai Sang Thai Party
  9. Wiwat Jindapol, Bhumjaithai Party
  10. Srithep Udomlap, Thai Pakdi Part

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

* (Not Hotmail/Outlook)
CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

CAAT reminds of fare ceilings as Bangkok-Phuket flights remain among most expensive
Woman, 68, killed in fatal lane change
ThaiHealth campaign aims to reduce Songkran road accidents
Officials honour Chakri Day
Cash handouts spark concern
For deaf Ukrainians, smart watches can be life-saving
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Another raid on floating beach club off Patong, Gun-stealing cop probe leads to arrests || April 6
Woman busted with 2.5kg of cocaine at Phuket airport
Phuket Hotels Association appoints new Executive Director
Bus safety hits radar for Songkran
Floating party barge raided again
Possible Trump trial plunges 2024 race into uncharted territory
Crackdown on Bolt, inDriver taxi-app drivers continues
Governor breaks fast with island Muslims
Probe into cop shop gun theft ends

 

Phuket community
Floating party barge raided again

When the floating Yona Beach Club is allowed to float in Patong Bay after 'buying' all the c...(Read More)

Floating party barge raided again

One would think Phuket Marine Office should be in 'the lead' in al this regarding that float...(Read More)

Australian resort owner murdered in Krabi

Why the charge is manslaughter ? That is hard to fathom ........(Read More)

Cash handouts spark concern

remember that guy that was handing out banana to anyone for a vote ? ...(Read More)

Woman busted with 2.5kg of cocaine at Phuket airport

Dumb crooks will always get caught, even by dumber cops....(Read More)

Bus safety hits radar for Songkran

All drivers should be given urine screening tests BEFORE being allowed to start work. The amount of ...(Read More)

Floating party barge raided again

Seems not enough brown paper bags have been presented to the 'right people' in decision maki...(Read More)

Crackdown on Bolt, inDriver taxi-app drivers continues

The continuation of this ridiculous witch hunt to stop "illegal" taxis taking any bit of p...(Read More)

Probe into cop shop gun theft ends

Let us guess what the punishment for dereliction of duty will be... 'Transferred to an inactive ...(Read More)

Phuket Hotels Association appoints new Executive Director

Congratulations Jayne. The island will be better with your presence in this new position....(Read More)

 

AXA Insurance PCL
Brightview Center
Phuket Property
Laguna Phuket 2023
SAii Laguna Sunday Brunch
Blue Tree Phuket
Subscribe to The Phuket News
Thai Residential
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
Ixina Thailand
Open Kitchen Laguna
Pacific Prime Thailand
HeadStart International School Phuket
The Pavilions Phuket

 