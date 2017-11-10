PHUKET BUSINESS DINNER - Grenfell. What Went Wrong?

BCCT, in collaboration with AustCham, Beluthai, German, French and The Netherlands-Thai Chambers of Commerce, invites you to attend a Phuket Business Dinner at Amari Phuket. We will review the key principles of detection, protection, containment and egress of fires in high rise buildings then consider what went wrong in this event. Briefing led by Geoffrey Fordham, a Certified Fire Protection Specialist with the NFPA and currently employed by ONYX Hospitality Group as Senior VP of Engineering, Safety & Security. Time: 6.30-9.00pm. Cost & Payment: THB890 including inter-buffet & soft drinks. Food & beverages on guest's own account. Payment at the door. Booking: Urosesri@bccthai.com or 02-651-5350-3.
