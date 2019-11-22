THE PAVILIONS PHUKET BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET
Phuket building collapse search ends as last body recovered

PHUKET: The search for the remaining bodies crushed under a concrete slab at the construction site of a petrol station on Thepkrasattri Rd was called to a halt last night (Nov 21) as the body of the seventh victim was recovered.

By The Phuket News

Friday 22 November 2019, 10:43AM

The search was called off after the body of the seventh victim was recovered from the rubble last night (Nov 21). Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

The body-recovery operation was called off at 6:40pm, confirmed the Phuket Provincial office of the Department of Disaster Prevention and Mitigation (DDPM-Phuket).

Of the seven people killed in the collapse were four Thai nationals identified as Mr Jirachai Wonghajak, 35; Mr Thaweerat Daetphan, 25; Mrs Pornpimon Waewwong, 21; and Mr Krisana Kanbuth, 33.

The three Myanmar nationals killed in the accident were identified as Mr Sa Aung Aung, Mr Nay Myo Win, and Mrs Kay Thi Khaing (no ages reported).

The bodies of all seven victims were taken Vachira Phuket Hospital in Phuket Town, officials reported.

Two people injured but recovered from the site – Myanmar national Mrs Myo Myo Yi, 26, and Thai national Jaturawit Muadsing, 34 – are both receiving care at Thalang Hospital, officials also confirmed.

However, the extent of their injuries has yet to be explained.

Phuket Vice Governor Wongsakorn Nunchukan confirmed that the search for more victims was called off after rescue workers had carried out an extensive check under the rubble for any more people who may have been crushed under the concrete slab.

“After an exhaustive search they found no one under the rubble, so I ordered the search to stop,” he said.

Vice Governor Wongsakorn Nunchukan last night confirmed that construction at the site was not approved by Srisoonthorn Municipality.

Vice Governor Wongsakorn revealed the news at a meeting with Thalang District Chief Adul Chuthong and other relevant officials at the site at 7:40pm last night.

“From initial inspections at the site, the building was five by 10 metres, and the pylons were too small to bear the weight of the concrete slab,” Vice Governor Wongsakorn said.

“Thalang Police and relevant officials will investigate and find the cause of the collapse,” he added.

“Whoever is responsible for this collapse will be charged with recklessness causing death and building without permission,” Vice Governor Wongsakorn assured.

