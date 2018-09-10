PHUKET BRIEFING & BUSINESS NETWORKING

Start From: Thursday 4 October 2018, 05:00PM to Thursday 4 October 2018, 09:00PM Mon. Tue. Wed. Thu. Fri. Sat. Sun.

BCCT, in collaboration with AustCham, EABC, FTCC and NTCC, cordially invites you to Phuket Briefing on Thursday 4th October 2018 at Thanyapura Health and Sports Resort. The Briefing, led by Hughes Krupica Consulting, will cover important information and updates on "Thai Company Nominees: What are they, allegedly?" with a panel discussion. After the briefing, join us for great food and drinks in a relaxing Thanyapura. Drop in to meet and network in Phuket! For booking, please e-mail to Khun Urosesri at urosesri@bccthai.com or call 02-651-5350.