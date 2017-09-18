The Phuket News Premier League predictions The Phuket News Kata Rocks The Phuket News Outrigger Koh Samui Beach Resort
Phuket bridges reopen after floods affect more than 2,000 homes

PHUKET: The two bridges providing access to Bang Rong Pier in Pa Khlok, a popular jump-off point for small ferry boats to nearby islands off Phuket’s east coast, have reopened after emergency repairs overnight as local officials race to provide assistance to thousands of families whose homes were damaged by floodwaters over the weekend.

weather, disasters,

Eakkapop Thongtub

Monday 18 September 2017, 03:08PM

The two bridges in Pa Khlok sustained serious damage from torrential runoff last Friday (Sept 15), which saw at least 127mm of rainfall drench Phuket Town and the surrounding area within just 24 hours. (See story here.)

Meanwhile, soldiers from outside Phuket have been called in to help flood victims and to help clean up entire neighbourhoods flooded by the heavy rains, which continued through Saturday.

Vice Governor Siwaporn Chuasawad visited areas of Thalang severely affected by landslides to donate supplies to 22 families amidst island-wide damage from flooding on Saturday afternoon.

V/Gov Siwaporn, accompanied by Thalang District Chief Wikrom Jakthi, also delivered supplies to victims displaced by floods and landslides in Thalang District, where more than 2,000 households have been reported as directly affected by the floods.

Areas in Thalang particularly hard hit include Baan Pasak in Cherng Talay; Baan Lipon, Ban Kok, Ban Bang Jo, Ban Tha Ruea, Ban Lipon South, Ban Ya and Baan Manik in Srisoonthorn; as well as Baan Rong and Bang Pae and other areas throughout Pa Khlok.

Many families displaced by the floods were evacuated to safe locations, mostly government buildings, while the Department of Disaster Prevention and Mitigation Phuket office (DDPM-Phuket) and the Phuket Red Cross provided victims with 21 sets of bedding and 50 blankets.

C and C Marine

Throughout many of the affected areas DDPM officials have used rubber boats to help provide assistance, throughout today DDPM-Phuket confirm the floodwaters in many affected areas have now subsided.

Phuket Governor Norraphat Plodthong ordered for officials to help all people across the island affected by the floods and ensuing landslides over the weekend, from the northern reaches of Mai Khao, through Phuket Town, Rassada, Kamala, Kathu and Patong down the sea gypsy village in Rawai at the southern end of the island.

“People should promptly notify the local government office for their area to provide any assistance needed,” Gov Norraphat said.

“If they [the local office] cannot help, they will report it to the district and provincial levels, respectively, to ensure assistance is provided in a unified and effective manner,” he added.

On Saturday, Gov Norraphat urged any people to call the DDPM-Phuket at 076-218444 in case of emergency.

 

 
