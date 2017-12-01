The Phuket News Premier League predictions The Phuket News The Phuket News Kata Rocks
Phuket’s Boathouse re-opens after five-month renovations

PHUKET: The Boathouse Phuket at Kata Beach has re-opened its doors after a five-month refurbishment.

Friday 1 December 2017, 10:13AM

The makeover, completed in time for the hotel to welcome back guests from Nov 1, saw all 39 guestrooms and suites refurbished and updated with a “modern, elegant puristic atmosphere”, noted a release issued today (Dec 1).

“The new look has been integrated with the beachfront location and maritime theme, which is consistent with the brand,” the release added.

“Designed by the Singapore-based interior design firm, LAANK, the fresh and breezy nautical theme décor makes guests feel like they are relaxing on a yacht while traversing the ocean. Coastal chic and refreshing interior details such as ropes, a combination of wood, ocean blue and white hues are incorporated into the design to capture the freshness of the ocean and enhance its Baan Reua (‘boathouse’ in Thai) character.

“In the common areas, along the reception, blue wavy wall features with pin lights create an imagery of water reflection, while grey hues throughout the interiors provide a contemporary look.” noted the release.

“Being small in size, we can easily cater to the special needs and requests from our guests,” explained General Manager Max Chin.

“Our hotel operates in an intimate level that allows us to pay attention to details that matter. Here, remembering guests by their first names is an expected norm, so is taking the initiative that they’re well taken care of.”

The latest addition to The Boutique Collection brand, The Boathouse Phuket is managed by the HPL Hotels & Resorts based in Singapore.

Headquartered in Singapore, HPL Hotels & Resorts is a hospitality management company, operated and wholly-owned by Hotel Properties Limited (HPL), a Singapore main-board listed company.

HPL Hotels & Resorts currently manages the activities of 11 hotels and resorts in Asia-Pacific and the Indian Ocean, including Concorde Hotel Singapore, Concorde Hotel Kuala Lumpur, Concorde Hotel Shah Alam, Hard Rock Hotel Bali, Hard Rock Hotel Pattaya, Hard Rock Hotel Penang, Casa del Mar, Langkawi, The Lakehouse, Cameron Highlands, Casa del Rio, Melaka and The Boathouse, Phuket.

 

 
