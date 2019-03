Start From: Saturday 30 March 2019, 04:00PM to Saturday 30 March 2019, 10:00PM Mon. Tue. Wed. Thu. Fri. Sat. Sun.

Now in its 5th Year Phuket Best Burger has become one of Phuket’s most loved events. This year Phuket’s Best Burger will be getting all burgerliscious at Boat Lagoon Marina on Saturday 30th March, restaurateurs and chefs will all compete to see whose burger reigns supreme and become Phuket’s Best Burger 2019 “Dare to Dream”.