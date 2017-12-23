PHUKET: The Phuket Beach Open beach volleyball tournament got underway at Karon Beach this morning with the first serve at 8am. The tournament, organised by the Phuket Beach Volleyball Club, features men’s and women’s teams with an B18,000 prize purse up for grabs.

Saturday 23 December 2017, 11:52AM

The Phuket Beach Open beach volleyball tournament got underway at Karon Beach this morning (Dec 23). Photo: Rick Nuffer

The men’s teams compete in the pool matches today and tomorrow, before the finals tomorrow afternoon. The women’s teams get underway tomorrow.

“Each team will play two matches of one 25-point set in a double-elimination format to warm up with your partner, and make the seedings. Seedings for this round will be drawn from a hat,” explained Tournament Director Yupa Phukrongploy.

While the tournament is aimed at being a fun but challenging event, Ms Yupa, a former Thailand National Team player now retired after 12 years of professional tournament play, is serious about the rules used in the Phuket Beach Open.

“There will be strictly seven minutes between matches – be warm and ready to go by the end of the previous match,” She notes in the tourney description.

“There will be no arguing with the ref of any description – red cards will be handed out at the first and each sign of dissent. First red card per team is one point loss, second red card is forfeit match, 3rd red card is forfeit tournament.

“Current FIVB rules (click here) will be used, and the referee’s decision is final,” she added.

Ms Yupa is continuing to her drive to hold international-standard volleyball tournaments in Phuket.

A beach volleyball tournament she organised and held on Karon Beach earlier this year attracted teams from nine countries: Finland, Russia, Ukraine, Turkey, USA, Denmark, France, Kazakhstan and Thailand.

“I want Phuket to become a world destination for beach volleyball,” Ms Yupa told The Phuket News at that event.