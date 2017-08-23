The Phuket News Premier League predictions The Phuket News Kata Rocks The Phuket News Outrigger Koh Samui Beach Resort
Phuket’s Bang Khu underpass faces delay in official opening

PHUKET: The Bang Khu Underpass at the north end of bypass road, which was to be completed by the end of August, is delaying its official opening to the end of September, Phuket Highways Project Engineer Somkiet Yimpong said today (Aug 23).

Shela Riva

Wednesday 23 August 2017, 04:52PM

The only work remaining before it is complete is some final aesthetic works such as artistic decorations, painting, planting trees around it and so on,” said Mr Somkiet.

Right now the underpass is 90% complete. After these final works the underpass will be officially opened by the end of next month, in September,” he added.

The underpass is undergoing quite a few different aesthetic works, so it will take at least a month,” he said.

C and C Marine

The contract deadline for the project is September 14, 2017, with Mr Somkiet saying in February of last year that the project was ahead of schedule and may be completed early. (See story here.)

However, the traffic aspect of the underpass is complete and both lanes have been open to vehicles for months now,” he said.

It has definitely already made an impact in helping reducing accidents and traffic congestion around the Bang Khu Intersection,” Mr Somkiet noted.

 

 
