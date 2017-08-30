The Phuket News Premier League predictions The Phuket News Kata Rocks The Phuket News Outrigger Koh Samui Beach Resort
Phuket’s B55mn ‘Chao Fah bridge’ faces delay over electricity post, drains delayed by rains

PHUKET: The bridge and road located behind King Power duty-free ‘mega-store’ on Chao Fa West Rd that was expected to open in April this year will be delayed by at least another three months due to delays in installing an electricity post and flood issues, The Phuket News has been told.

Shela Riva

Wednesday 30 August 2017, 12:16PM

The project has raised complaints as the drain at the entrance and exit to the bridge, which has been excavated for repositioning, has been left dangerously open for weeks.

“We have temporarily stopped working on repositioning the drain as there has been heavy rain and some flooding in the area. However we will begin the works as soon as possible. It will take about another week,” project manager Pirapong Pongpradit of Ratchintin Co Ltd told The Phuket News today (Aug 30).

The roadside drain, which connects to the lake that the bridge traverses, is being moved away from the road to give cars an extra lane, Mr Pirapong explained.

“We still have about 10 metres to work on,” he said.

“Also, the project itself is facing delays as the Phuket Provincial Electricity Authority (PEA) need to move a 22m-high electricity post out of the way of the construction using a large crane provided by Nakhon Sri Thammarat PEA.

“The crane, however, has to first be used by Nakhon Sri Thammarat PEA to move the same type of pole in another construction project, at an underpass for the Department of Highways. So there is a delay in the move.

C and C Marine

“The paving of the 175m road and the bridge are basically finished, but we are unable to complete it because we’ve yet to move the pole,” said Mr Pirapong.

Mr Pirapong noted that the project does not have an official name, however it is currently referred to as the “Chao Fah bridge”.

The project has been three years in the making and was extended once already by 32 days back in March as the contractor was ordered to halt work during New Year and Songkran holidays over the past three years. (See story here.)

The bridge, under the responsibility of the Department of Rural Roads spans 80m over a lake, connecting with 175m of the newly paved road.

The bridge features four lanes of concrete road over two spans, each 8.8m wide.

 

 
