Phuket author Jim Newport to launch latest offering: ‘A Dark Christmas’

Emmy-nominated production designer and author Jim Newport will hold a special reading of his latest book, ‘A Dark Christmas’, the fifth book in his popular ‘Vampire of Siam’ series, at a Rotary benefit event at The 9th Degree restaurant at Phuket Boat Lagoon next Saturday (Nov 28).



By The Phuket News

Sunday 22 November 2020, 12:51PM

Jim has just collaborated with Colin Hill and several other prominent Phuket musicians on a brand-new album of original material: ‘BACKALLEYS’.

Proceeds from the event, ‘An Evening with Jim Newport’, to be held fromfrom 7pm to 9pm, will go towards repairing the roof at Baan Kalim School under a community project by the Rotary Club of Patong Beach.

At the event, Jim will talk about his career in film and read excerpts from his new novel. Half of the book takes place on the island of Phuket.

Jim is also known on the island as singer-songwriter Jimmy Fame and has just collaborated with Colin Hill and several other prominent Phuket musicians on a brand-new album of original material: ‘BACKALLEYS’.

“I had no idea when I wrote the Vampire of Siam 19 years ago that it would spawn four sequels,” Jim notes.

“In the new book A DARK CHRISTMAS (Willat Publishing) it’s been nine years since expat Martin Larue saw his ‘friend’, the vampire Ramonne Delacroix, disappear in a tower of fire in Bangkok’s Hernando Cemetery. As a result of Ramonne’s sacrifice, Martin’s daughter was born on New Year’s Eve,” he explains.

“Christmas is approaching and Martin’s wife, Areeya, is preparing for the social season, while Martin accompanies his adopted son Hon, an 18 year old musical prodigy, to the studio for rehearsals. Hon is rehearsing for his first album, to be followed by a world tour.

“Martin hears of a strange occurrence in Phuket, in which a body was incinerated on the roof of a temple at dawn, and he begins to suspect that somehow Ramonne has returned,” he adds.

Tragedy strikes on Christmas Eve as a construction crane falters and a load of concrete pilings crashes to the street, leading to Martin and Ramonne being brought together once again to face, perhaps, their greatest and most powerful modern enemy – an untouchable construction baron Vithiya Sarawat, he says.

“The book was inspired by a true story. A dear friend of mine’s family were victims of just such a travesty several years ago, and I watched in anger as he fought for not just compensation for the loss of his son, but for an admission of guilt. Hence, I’ve taken liberties to tell a version of his tale, not just because he and his family suffered so much, but so that their story and hundreds of others are not forgotten,” Jim explains in announcing his new book.

After his talk at the event next Saturday, Jim will be available to sign books and CDs. Colin Hill will also be providing acoustic music throughout the evening.

Jim reminds people looking to join the event,” This is a benefit for the Rotary Club of Patong Beach Kalim School Project. The school’s roof and structure was severely damaged in our recent ‘monsoon’ season.”

Reservations are encouraged by email to bartduykers@mac.com or by calling 083-5098797.

A special consisting of two glasses of selected beverage and a Tapas platter will be available for B750.