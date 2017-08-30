PHUKET: A suspected drug dealer sustained a broken leg yesterday after falling from a balcony on the third-floor of a building in Thalang while trying to escape arrest for kratom possession.

Yusup is currently under police guard at Thalang Hospital. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Lt Sunan Petchnoo of the Thalang Police received call at 7:20pm yesterday (Aug 29) where it was reported that a man had fallen from a building on the National Housing Authority complex in Baan Lipon in Srisoonthorn.

Srisoothorn rescue workers arrived at the building No.46 of the complex to find 28-year-old Yusup Ronman from Phatthalung lying on the floor crying with pain.

He was taken to Thalang Hospital.

One of the rescue workers who attended the scene said, “His left leg was broken and that’s why he was crying out in pain.”

L/C Jessda Meesin and L/C Thanakrit Boonsong of the Thalang Police reported, “Officers were searching for illegal items at room 200/4644 on the third floor of building 46. We done so after we learned that Yusup, who had been involved in possession of a Category 5 drug (kratom) before, lived in the room.

“When officer knocked the door no one opened. Officers forced open the door but it was too late, Yusup has already escaped via the balcony. However, he fell down to the ground.

“But inside the room officers found 10.4 kilograms of fresh kratom leaves,” L/C Jessda Meesin and L/C Thanakrit Boonsong reported.

Lt Sunan added, “Yusup is under police guard at Thalang Hospital. Legal action will be taken against him.”