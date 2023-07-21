British International School, Phuket
Phuket’s ‘Architect & Hotelex’ expo underway

PHUKET: The Architect & Hotelex 2023, traditionally the largest hotel and hospitality trade show in Southern Thailand, is underway at the Central Floresta shopping mall on the bypass road.

Friday 21 July 2023 12:59 PM

The four-day event opened yesterday (July 20) at a ceremony hosted by event organiser Thanet Traiwut, joined by Methaphong Upatising, President of the Phuket Real Estate Association, and a host of other leading figures in the Phuket’s tourism hotel and hospitality industry.

Mr Thanet pointed out that Phuket’s accommodation sector is undergoing an intensive period of construction and renovation.

“For the situation of business trends in Phuket and provinces in the Andaman region, since the end of 2022 tourists have continuously flowed into Phuket and the Andaman area from around the world, including the European market, the Middle East, Saudi Arabia, India, and there are Russian, Ukrainian, Kazakhstan groups who have migrated to escape the war for a long time,” Mr Thanet said.

“In addition, there are many groups of investors investing in hotels and real estate, including new construction and opening new projects. This has created rapid expansion in the construction material market and interior and exterior decoration sector,” he added.

More than 1,000 products and services are on show at the exhibition, showcasing construction and maintenance innovations, materials for foundations, floors, walls and roofs, as well as products for exterior and interior design of buildings, hotels, houses, condos, villas, pool villas, airports, piers and tourist attractions.

Target groups of visitors will be attending the expo, from Phuket, Phang Nga, Ranong, Krabi, Trang, Surat Thani, Khao Lak and islands such as Koh Lanta, Koh Phi Phi, Koh Samui and Koh Pha-ngan, Mr Thanet said.

“About 50% of the visitors are foreigners and about 50% are Thais. These include architects design firm owners working in the south, international architect groups working for hotels and real estate owners and executives.

“Representatives from hotels, resorts, spas, coffee shops, bakeries and pubs, engineers from real estate consulting firms, construction contractors, members of the Phuket Engineering Management Club, hotel technician groups, owners of construction materials stores, furniture store owners, and people involved in decoration will also join the event,” he said.

“In addition to the construction materials market, products related to building maintenance, building renovations, furniture and home furnishings will also grow because the real estate that was built for sale during the COVID pandemic has returned to sell very well, and transferred to many buyers, both Thai and foreigners. When the buyer receives the transfer, the property has to be improved, and purchases of furniture and decorations follow,” he added.

“New hotels and tourism-related businesses have plans to speed up renovation and additional construction by the end of 2023 at the billion-baht level. And products that are needed in hotels, restaurants, spas, bakeries, pubs and bars are also in high demand,” Mr Thanet said.

“Business Opportunities 2023 is the golden year for manufacturers, importers and distributors of innovative products for construction, decoration, machinery, machinery, refrigeration, heating, electrical systems, energy-saving systems, renewable energy systems, software, telecommunication systems and high-tech electronics, Internet networks ‒ are all related to construction,” he continued.

“The Architect & Hotelex exhibition is an event that allows manufacturers and importers to meet with the owners, hotel managers, architects, designers, engineers, employees, purchasing departments, wholesalers, retailers, interior designers and direct project owners.

“It is also an opportunity for manufacturers’ marketing departments to explore the market demand in the South in order to seize future business opportunities,” Mr Thanet concluded.

The Architect & Hotelex 2023 will continue through Sunday (July 23).

