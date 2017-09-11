The Phuket News Premier League predictions The Phuket News Kata Rocks The Phuket News Outrigger Koh Samui Beach Resort
Phuket’s Angsana appoints new deputy chief for marketing

PHUKET: Angsana Laguna Phuket has appointed Wandi “Khun Bee” Pattrawee to the position of Assistant Director of Marketing Communications for Angsana Laguna Phuket and Angsana Villas Resort Phuket Thailand.

tourism,

Monday 11 September 2017, 12:45PM

Angsana Laguna Phuket has appointed Wandi ‘Khun Bee’ Pattrawee to the position of Assistant Director of Marketing Communications for Angsana Laguna Phuket and Angsana Villas Resort Phuket Thailand.

In her new role, Ms Wandi will manage all Marketing and Public Relations activities for two Angsana properties in Phuket. This includes strategic marketing plans and digital marketing strategies to generate revenue and brand awareness for both properties.

Ms Wandi has 10 years of marketing experience in Phuket. Prior to joining the Angsana group, she spearheaded marketing communications for The Westin Siray Bay Resort & Spa Phuket, the Sheraton Krabi and Phuket Best Group Co Ltd.

 

 
