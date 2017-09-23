PHUKET: The Phang Nga Provincial Administrative Organisation (OrBorJor) is currently promoting the products of Andaman coastal provinces through a Goods Fair being held in Udon Thani.

The opening of the event was attended by the Phang Nga Governor, the Provincial Commerce Office officials, other Provincial Administrative officers, representatives of the private sector, and residents. Photo: NNT

Organisers expect the fair will promote products of the five Andaman provinces in the Northeast, while forging an alliance with partners in the region in penetrating Asean markets.

The Goods Fair features commodities from the southern provinces and promotes tourism in the Andaman coastal provinces, which are; Phuket, Krabi, Trang, Phang Nga, and Ranong.

The fair is expected to tighten the bond between Phang Nga and Udon Thani provinces.

The Phang Nga Governor has stated that the province is currently promoting OTOP items, SMEs, products from the Moc Biz Club campaign, organic goods, and Phang Nga’s tourist attractions.

The move is expected to generate income for the local people, while exposing these products to many potential buyers.