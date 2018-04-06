The Phuket News Premier League predictions The Phuket News Kata Rocks The Phuket News
The Phuket News Business News
The Phuket News Phuket | Thailand | World | Business | Q&A | Weird World XML, RSS, Feed
The Phuket News The Phuket News
The Phuket News

Phuket among most expensive in base wage rate increase

PHUKET: New minimum wage rates came into effect last Sunday (April 1), with Phuket among the three most expensive provinces in the country to hire base-wage workers.

economics, tourism, construction,

The Phuket News

Saturday 7 April 2018, 10:00AM

The new base wage rates effective from April 1. Image: PR Dept
The new base wage rates effective from April 1. Image: PR Dept

Under the new wage rates, the minimum wage in Phuket shifted from B308 to B330 per day.

The Federation of Thai SMEs Association (FTA) said the increase in minimum daily wages were a top concern for the private sector, prompting a request to the government to implement remedial measures to cushion the impact of the hike, reported Bangkok Post

“We want to monitor any negative impacts, which take one to two months to measure, to local small and medium-sized enterprises [SMEs], which are expected to be affected by the wage hike,” said FTA President Noppong Teeravorn.  (See story here.)

“The FTA hopes the wage hike will not create huge, negative effects for the SME sector.”

The Cabinet in late January endorsed nationwide daily minimum wage hikes of 5-22 baht.

The highest increases will occur in Phuket, Chon Buri and Rayong.

The new hike was based on an overall inflation rate of 0.4% and the country’s economic expansion.

Nonetheless, Kreingkrai Thiennukul, Vice-Chairman for the Federation of Thai Industries (FTI), said the private sector is not worried about this issue because the new wages are acceptable and were approved by the national tripartite committee.

“The FTI has agreed to the increased wages, while the maximum rate is only at B325 per day, which is only a slight increase from the existing 305-310 baht,” he said.

Leading figures in key Phuket industries in January played down the impact of the rise in the minimum wage.

“This will not have a big effect on medium to large developers in Phuket,” Watchara Jaruariyanon, CEO of Vasi Co Ltd and a key figure in the Phuket’s construction industry, told The Phuket News.

“It will affect medium to large construction projects by at least 3%, but smaller contractors will feel the effects more with prices for such projects to increase by about 5%,” he said.

Mr Watchara noted that Phuket is already among the provinces paying the highest minimum wage rates in the country – alongside Chonburi and Rayong – and that will not change.

Of note, under proposed minimum wage hike, the base wage rate in Phang Nga and Krabi provinces will rise to B320 per day.

However, Mr Watchara noted, “Phuket’s minimum wage at B330 per day will be more expensive than in any other Southeast Asian country [Note: there is no minimum wage in Singapore – Ed]. So, this will not change for any investors in the construction industry.”

Somyos Wongboonyakul, President of the Phuket Fishery Association, was full of derision for the concept of a minimum wage in Phuket.

“They [the government] never look at the reality here. Look up the cost of living in Phuket,” he said.

“We have moved so far from the original standard of B9,900 per month. The real minimum wage for any people in the fishing industry in Phuket is B11,000 per month – regardless if they are Thai, Burmese or Cambodian.

“This, the minimum wage, will not affect seafood prices in Phuket. What does affect the prices is how market vendors and other sellers mark up their margins on seafood here,” Mr Somyos added.

 

 
The Phuket News
The Phuket News
Comment on this story
* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.
Comments Here:

Comments Left: Characters
Username:
Password:
E-mail: (No Hotmail, Live, MSN and Outlook accepted at this time)
Security:
   => Forget password?

Kurt | 07 April 2018 - 13:58:02

Do Burmese and Cambodian workers really receive now a 11,000 thb per month?
This not include the cuts thai employers 'play', for working permits, for days these people have to visit immigration offices, and get ripped of there ( non exiting fees)
Paying 'housing deduction' in environmental dirty miserable golf plate shed complexes 
Unsafe working conditions. No ear/eye protectio...

The Phuket News
Matches 1 result(s)
The Phuket News
The Phuket News
The Phuket News
The Phuket News The Phuket News The Phuket News
The Phuket News
Share this
The Phuket News
Have a news tip-off? Click here
The Phuket News
Related stories
The Phuket News
Phuket community

Recent Comments

Phuket shopping mall clothes shop gutted by fire

This was (WAS!) a clothes shop, there are many more, souvenir shops, shoe shops, Optical shops, etc, etc, were a fridge/freezer not needs to work unat...(Read More)

Phuket Gov gives financial compensation to Songkran road death victim’s family

There appears to be a few racist commentators on this forum expressing resentment towards western society, these commentators appear to be living in d...(Read More)

Van ploughs into Toronto crowd, killing nine

What? They did not mention Berlin? Unbelievable! If the "Führer"finds out about this,we may expect a harsh reaction.Thanks to "Mücke&...(Read More)

Phuket shopping mall clothes shop gutted by fire

"Close Shop?Shut down the main electric.." Great idea! Works very well with shops were they keep food in a fridge/freezer! A real genius!...(Read More)

Phuket police begin probe into cars scratched at airport

Investigation is going well- we have finger pointing already!...(Read More)

Phuket Gov gives financial compensation to Songkran road death victim’s family

“extra lame effort by bumbling officials“.... demonstrating once again that the commentary has everything to do with neo-colonialism. And for tho...(Read More)

Van ploughs into Toronto crowd, killing nine

Vehicle attacks have been carried out to deadly effect by extremists in a number of capitals and major cities, including London, Paris, New York and N...(Read More)

Protesters ready for ‘war’ over Doi Suthep

To many already millions posted in the buldings to tear them down. Complete the buildings and punish all involved in initially letting this project be...(Read More)

Phuket shopping mall clothes shop gutted by fire

We al see many times the unprofessional electric wiring in shops and outside here on Phuket. Much of the time the pre conclusion of fire brigade is:...(Read More)

Attempted murder rap for Facebook streamer

A real mentally retarded dangerous fraudulous loser. Society should be protected against him for the rest of his natural life. Lady was beaten 6x in...(Read More)
The Phuket News
PHUKET NEWS
Phuket
Thailand
World
Business
Q A
Weird World
ARCHIVE
POLL
CURRENCY
WEATHER
PHUKET TIDE TABLE
 The Phuket News PHUKET LIFE
Phuket Arts
Phuket Community
Phuket Culture
Phuket Dining
Phuket Education
Phuket Entertainment
Phuket Environment
Phuket Health
Phuket People
Phuket Technology
Phuket Travel
World Entertainment
Photo Galleries
 The Phuket News PHUKET SPORT
Phuket
Thailand
World
SURF REPORT
PREDICTIONS
 The Phuket News PHUKET CLASSIFIEDS
Phuket Buy and Sell
Phuket Jobs
Phuket Property
Phuket Cars and Boats
Phuket Community
Phuket Services
SEARCH CLASSIFIEDS
POST CLASSIFIED
 The Phuket News The Phuket News PHUKET EVENTS
Phuket Event listings
Phuket Event calendar
Buy Tickets
POST EVENT
 The Phuket News PHUKET DIRECTORY
Phuket Bars, pubs and clubs
Phuket Hotels and villas
Phuket Restaurants
Phuket Yellow Pages
POST LISTING
 The Phuket News BARGAINS
 The Phuket News ABOUT US
The Company
Distribution points
Subscribe
Advertise with us
Pay for advert
Contact us
CONTESTS
Content Google Map
Site map
Australian Visa Services
  
Currency - The Phuket News   Weather Report - The Phuket News   Surf Report - The Phuket News
LinkedIn - The Phuket News   Twitter - The Phuket News   YouTube - The Phuket News   Facebook - The Phuket News
Copyright © 2018 Class Act Media. All rights reserved. | Website usage terms and conditions | Privacy and Confidentiality Statement.