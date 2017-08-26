PHUKET: Phuket International Airport held its sixth annual simulated oil spill and fire disaster drill at 10pm last night (Aug 25), at the Phuket International Airport parking bay 16.

Saturday 26 August 2017, 12:24PM

Phuket International Airport held its sixth annual simulated oil spill and fire disaster drill at 10pm last night (Aug 25).

Phuket Vice Governor Mr Sanit Siriwihok was on hand to presided over the opening of the Phuket Airport Emergency Plan which went under the title ‘Exercise PEMEX’ for 2017.

Director of Phuket Airport Mr Petch Chan-charoen reported that the purpose of the exercise was to create a guideline for effective and efficient action when disasters occur, and to practice coordination between government officials, airline staff, airport staff and businesses.

This year, the emergency training was from Chapter 2 of 15 chapters in The Civil Aviation Authority Vol. 82 on Airport Safety Management Systems and Recommendations of the International Civil Aviation Organization International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) Doc 9137 Airport Service Manual, simulating an aircraft Ground Incident in case of jet fuel overheating and fire.



