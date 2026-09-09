Phuket’s Abundant Nature – If You Keep Your Eyes Open...

Phuket has a vast array of varied wildlife, with birds, butterflies, snakes, frogs, beetles, lizards and a selection of marine life offering visitors to the island more than the usual day trips and tours. Often it’s just a case of keeping your eyes open in order to spot it.

Environment

By Simon Lomas

Sunday 13 September 2026 12:00 PM

One of my favourites is the Sun Skink, with the most common variety in Phuket being the Many Lined or Common Sun Skink. To me they are stunning; shiny and almost metallic looking when in the sun with a bronze body which can grow up to 36 centimetres in length. They love open areas where it can bask in the sun and are totally harmless. Sun skinks are opportunistic omnivores but prefer live prey. In the wild, and as pets, their diet consists mainly of insects, spiders, and small invertebrates but they also eat fruits and plants. Unlike Gekkos, these guys have no vocal noises other then a faint hiss of exhaled air if startled or handled.

Squirrels are abundant in Phuket. The Giant Black Squirrel, which can grow up to 2 feet long, is black with a cream or orange underside, that mainly reside in rainforest areas and around national parks and not so much in residential areas so rarely seen by tourists.

The Plantain Squirrel is much smaller and very agile, even by squirrel standards. Grey-brown upper body with a chestnut belly and a distinct black-and-white side stripe. Extremely common in gardens, coconut groves, and urban or semi-urban trees near towns and beaches.

The Grey Bellied Black Tipped Squirrel is small and active. Salt-and-pepper grey coat with a lighter grey belly and a dark tail tip, they arequently spotted darting through trees in resort gardens, plantations, and coastal patches.

The most common is the Finlayson’s Squirrel. It varies a lot in appearance from dark grey, brown and even white in colour and is around 22cm in body length. Most are the dark ones you see in towns and beaches with orange around the neck and belly. Many beach workers leave fruit out for them and in the towns, where they are familiar with humans, it is pretty easy to gain their trust with a bit of food.

BEAUTIFUL

Phuket is also home to the huge Water Monotor Lizards, which can grow up to 3 meters long. As the name suggests, they like water and wet areas such as canals, ponds, swamps, and drainage ditches. They are scavengers and hunters and will congregate where there is food waste. They can be dangerous if provoked or feel threatened, possessing sharp claws and a very powerful tail. They can also bite, with their saliva carrying harmful bacteria that causes infections. Do not feed them or chase them. Just give them a wide berth and let them move on. They will try to keep out your way too but are not afraid to defend themselves if needed. They also can run to around 18 kmp/h, swim much faster and climb trees too. But to watch them around a pond is a great sight.

Phuket is also home to two types of otter – the Asian Small Clawed and the Smooth Coated Otter. Both were once pretty common in Phuket but now are rare to see, especially with the expansive urbanisation of recent times which has desuaded them to stick around. Even in mangrove areas they are only seen early mornings or evenings when the traffic is less. The Smooth Coated is large for an otter, weighing up to 11 kilogrammes with a length of 1.3 meters. They feed on fish, crab, shrimps, frogs, rats, and small birds.

The Golden Tree Snake, also called the ornate flying snake or golden flying snake, is common but often unnoticed. A beautiful but totally harmless snake, it preys on geckos, lizards, mice, bats, nesting birds and eggs and can grow up to 1.3m meters long. It is a species of mildly venomous snake but of little danger to humans. It can flatten its body and glide from tree to tree as it falls, typically when pursuing prey or as a means to escape. Its normally green, black and gold in colour with a flattened head, blunt nose large eyes with round pupils. Normally residing in trees and plants, its green colour it makes it hard to see if you are not looking but easy to identify when you do.

Finally, we have the fresh water turtles, often found in drainage ditches, ponds, dams and rivers. The Red Slider originates from the US and Mexico, an invasive species that has become well established now. It’s what most of us know and kept as kids and called a terrapin.

Black Marsh turtles are small to medium in size, almost totally black except for small yellow markings on its head and neck. They like still waters such as small ponds with heavy vegetation. Common in Buddhist temples and kept as sacred animals and pets.

Lastly, the Malayan Snail Eating Turtle. With a streamlined flattish shell, webbed feet and claws, it has a beak rather than teeth and loves to spend time sunbathing. Liking to dive, it prefers deepish water and eats most things from meat, plants, small fish, leaves and insects. They grow to 15-20cm in length, while females can grow to 30cm. The Malayan Snail Eating Turtle has a rich brown colour with pale yellow underside and the head has distinct white or yellow stripes.

There are hundreds more but that is a small sample of what can be found in Phuket when one truly observes. The green/monsoon season is a good time to see such creatures as it is cooler, there is more for them to eat, and less people to scare them off. I hope you manage to see some of these mentioned when on your daily travels around Phuket.