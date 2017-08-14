PHUKET: A leading Phuket tourism figure has called into question how a tsunami-evacuation sign beside a major Phuket municipality office has been posted marking the escape safe zone is “700km” away.

The sign indicates that safety from a tsunami striking Phuket lies 700km away. Photo: Sarayuth Mallam

The sign is posted beside the busy three-way intersection at the southern end of Rawai beach, right in front of the Rawai Municipality offices.

Sarayuth Mallam, a Vice President of the Phuket Tourist Association, highlighted the sign with a post on Facebook, noting that the sign had invoked much derision from comments online.

The Phuket Tourist Association is long-standing consortium of Phuket hotels and other tourism businesses which together have key input into government policy on issues directly affecting tourists.

Mr Sarayuth acknowledged that any tsunami-evacuation sign that pointed tourists in the right direction was worthy, but added, “There should not be this mistake.”

The news comes as the Department of Disaster Prevention and Mitigation Phuket office (DDPM-Phuket) aims to have all 19 tsunami-warning towers operational by the end of this month.

The push comes after DDPM Deputy Director-General Kobchai Boonyaorana late last month revealed that of the 19 “facilities” in Phuket, 11 are “out of order”. (See story here.)