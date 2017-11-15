The Phuket News Premier League predictions The Phuket News Kata Rocks The Phuket News Outrigger Koh Samui Beach Resort
PCG rebound with emphatic win over Singapore touring side ANZA

CRICKET: Last Saturday (Nov 11) saw a local combined Phuket XI and PCG side, take on Singaporean touring side ANZA in a rain-shortened 25 over match at the Alan Cooke Ground (ACG) .

Wednesday 15 November 2017, 10:48AM

For this game, tour rules were implemented that enforced a batsman to retire once he reached his 50 in order to share the opportunities and enjoyment in the touring game.

The PCG had stacked their side with heavy hitters this week in an effort to rebound from the previous week’s loss to the touring British Club of Bangkok. And rebound is exactly what they did.

In a sublime display of power hitting, tThe PCG amassed 286 for three in 25 overs with Matt ‘The Iceman’ Kohler again shining with the bat, notching up his 51 runs in a mere 17 balls before ‘tour rules’ enforced his retirement.

Excellent innings were also seen by Manish 50* (58 balls), Mudasir 50* (28 balls) and Prakash Jha 47* in just 19 balls.

In response, the touring side ANZA began well with opening batsman Ashwin notching up an excellent 50* (37 balls). Ashwin was ably supported by his opening partner Haroon, who accumulating 39 (34 balls) before Hico McDonald took his wicket, brilliantly caught by the sure hands of Jason Robertson in the covers.

Kohler, never out of the action for long, took a sublime catch in the very next over as he made a 40 to 50 yard run around the boundary ropes to take a diving catch off the bowling of the ever-impressive Robertson. That wicket and the retirement of Ashwin started a collapse for ANZA, as they lost regular wickets as the required run rate continued to climb. Eventually falling 110 runs short of the PCG’s gigantic total.

ANZA makes an annual visit to our shores and the cricket is just a small part of their touring experience. The relationships they have built with the island’s cricket fraternity and the service providers in the south of the island ensures that this rivalry is far from over.

This Saturday (Nov 18) sees the last of this year’s touring games with the prestigious Singapore Cricket Club. Play will start at 11am at the ACG with the game taking on a 30 over format.

Cricket on the island is still growing and is always looking for new players, teams, and sponsors. If you would like to get involved or know more, please contact the Phuket Cricket Group through Facebook or by email at phuketcricketgroup@gmail.com, or check out the website at www.phuketcricket.com

Text by Jason Robertson.

 

 
