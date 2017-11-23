CRICKET: Last Saturday (Nov 18) saw the final leg of the incoming touring cricket games with the Phuket Cricket Group (PCG) taking on the touring Singapore Cricket Club (SCC) at the Alan Cooke Ground (ACG).

Thursday 23 November 2017, 11:24AM

The day started off on a somber note as respects were paid in remembrance of Tookta Saputra, one of Phuket Crickets pioneers and a lady instrumental in the development of youth cricket on the island. Tookta lost her battle with cancer last week and will be sorely missed by Phuket and Southeast Asia’s cricket communities.

Once the cricket got underway, PCG picked right back up where they left off last weekend as they blasted the ball to all corners of the ACG, into the surrounding houses and beyond, in a beautiful display of clean hitting.

As the PCG racked up 296 for six in their allotted 30 overs, things could have been vastly different from last weekend. However, as the SCC were left to rue a host of dropped catches and missed chances, and when you give eventual man of the match Hico McDonald a second and third life, you are going to pay.

And pay they did, as Hico went on to score a beautiful 90 runs before ironically and finally succumbing to a catch out on the boundary. McDonald was capably supported by P Jha (59 runs) and opening batsman Gonzo (46).

In reply, the SCC was never allowed to get any momentum going as the PCG bowled with intent and held on to their catches as they dismissed the SCC for 164 runs.

McDonald added to his batting performance by picking up two wickets and S Raju claimed three wickets of his own. The last of Raju’s wickets saw a sublime catch by Jason Robertson, as he held on to a towering ball that ultimately decided the fate of the SCC.

The game was contested in great spirits both on and off the field, and once the game was done and after game prize givings, the players mingled and shared jokes and stories as the sun set over the beautiful Boundary Bar.

This rivalry is far from over, however, as the SCC return annually to our shores to take on their great friends at the PCG.

Cricket on the island is still growing and is always looking for new players, teams, and sponsors. If you would like to get involved or know more, please contact the Phuket Cricket Group through Facebook or by email at phuketcricketgroup@ gmail.com, or check out the website at www.phuketcricket.com

Text by Jason Robertson.