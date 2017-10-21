CRICKET: Last Sunday (Oct 15) saw the final round-robin game of the Madras 30 Over Cricket League, played at the majestic Alan Cooke Ground (ACG). The final game between Patong Cricket Club (PCC) and The Phuket Stars (The Stars) was beautifully set up as a battle for bragging rights and a dress rehearsal for the final to be played in next Sunday (Oct 29), starting at 11am.

Sunday 22 October 2017, 10:00AM

Andrew McMillian grounding his bat took chances to bring the game back to the Stars. Photo: Michael Way

PCC won the toss and chose to bat on a dry pitch, yet, very wet outfield due to the heavy rains that had saturated the island. PCC got off to a solid start, before both openers were dismissed within four balls of each other. First to go was A Runhaar (9) succumbing to an excellent catch by A Rana, off the bowling of young Thai bowler Paan. Then P Ledeboer (14) called for a suicide second run and was beautifully run-out by Manish.

New batsmen H McDonald and H Jordaan steadied the ship and were clinical, yet, patient in accumulating their 87-run partnership. Before first Jordaan (21) was dismissed, caught by Rishi of the bowling of Phuket cricket newcomer D Scott, who bowled superbly all day. H Mcdonald (56) soon followed, playing a rash shot that saw his stumps demolished by A Khan. This wicket sparked another mini collapse, with Khan picking up two further wickets in the over, that of M Flowers (0) and D Watson (0). Just missing out on the hat trick by a single ball. Inexplicably after that over, Khan was taken out of the attack. Which let PCC stabilize the ship and aided by excellent innings’ from both I Bekker (31) and captain Gonzo (33) which saw PCC through to a respectable total of 192 for 6 in their 30 overs.

In reply, The Stars came out swinging with A Khan back in the action, this time with bat in hand. Khan (18), known for devastating hitting did not disappoint and dispatched the ball to all corners before falling to some excellent field placing by PCC, which saw him caught deep on the boundary by H Jordaan. This was just after losing his opening partner Rishi (2) to a swinging missile from D Watson.

PCC kept up the pressure on The Stars as they fell further and further behind the required run-rate, while losing regular wickets without showing any real intent to chase down the required total of 193. That is not until southpaw A McMillan (23) and S Khan (26) got together, when again Stars started to bat with intent and put pressure back on the PCC bowlers and fielding unit. But, it would not last and H Jordaan and some great catching from D Watson wrapped up the tail, leaving The Stars 53 runs short and on the back foot heading into the final in two weeks time.

– Jason Robertson

Cricket on the island is still growing and is always looking for new players, teams, and sponsors. If you would like to get involved or know more, please contact the Phuket Cricket Group through Facebook or by email at phuketcricketgroup@gmail.com or check out the website at www.phuketcricket.com