FIFA WORLD CUP 2018 Kata Rocks
Login | Create Account Poll Currency Weather Facebook Youtube Search

Pavilions Hotels & Resorts steps up with two key executive appointments

PHUKET: The Pavilions Hotels & Resorts has made two strategic appointments as it continues to expand its portfolio and strengthen its management team. Scot Toon takes on a new role as the company’s Managing Director, Asia while Tim Sargeant becomes the Director of Marketing for The Pavilions Phuket.

tourismThe Phuket News

Saturday 14 July 2018, 02:09PM

Scot Toon (left) has taken the reigns as Managing Director Asia, while Tim Sargeant has become The Pavilions Phuket’s new Director of Marketing.

Scot Toon (left) has taken the reigns as Managing Director Asia, while Tim Sargeant has become The Pavilions Phuket’s new Director of Marketing.

“I am delighted to welcome Scot and Tim to The Pavilions Hotels & Resorts as we continue to build an outstanding team of talented individuals. We are committed to recruiting the industry’s brightest professionals and I’m certain that both gentlemen will be great assets to our team,” said Gordon Oldham, Founder and CEO of The Pavilions Hotels & Resorts.

“Scot is a seasoned hospitality leader and international GM with a proven track record, while Tim is a rising star who is ready to take the next step in his impressive career. I look forward to working closely with both of them,” Mr Oldham added.

A New Zealand national, Scot Toon had started at The Pavilions in January 2018 under a project capacity as Director Operations, responsible for a new PMS, Finance and POS system roll out across the entire group (Asia and Europe) before being appointed MD Asia.

He had worked for Qantas before entering the hotel industry in 2000 at the prestigious Hayman Island resort in Queensland. He went on to work with a series of leading hospitality brands, including Stamford Hotels & Resorts and Per Aquum, managing luxury resorts in Sri Lanka, the Maldives and Malaysia.

Scot moved to Thailand in 2009 to become GM of the five-star Paresa Resort in Phuket, before he switched to Kata Rocks Resort in 2014, serving as GM of the resort and Operations Director for its management company, Infinite Luxury.

He now embarks on a new phase in his distinguished career as MD Asia for Pavilions Hotels & Resorts.

QSI International School Phuket

“It’s an exciting opportunity for me to manage and work with the talented team at The Pavilions Hotels & Resorts as we develop and grow the brand in Asia to complement the company’s parallel expansion in Europe,” Mr Toon said.

Tim Sargeant is an exciting young hospitality professional with 15 years of experience. Having commenced his career in the restaurant trade in his native New Zealand, Tim became Food & Beverage Manager at The Spire, a boutique hotel in Queenstown in 2011 before moving to Thailand in 2013 to oversee the pre-opening of Novotel Phuket Kamala Beach as Marketing & Events Manager.

He joined Kata Rocks in 2016, becoming Marketing & Events Manager for the resort and organizing exclusive events. As Director of Marketing for The Pavilions Phuket he plans to introduce his fresh, dynamic approach to the resort.

“I'm thrilled to join the team as Director of Marketing and take on this new chapter of leadership. Now is an exciting time for The Pavilions Phuket and The Pavilions Group as we continue to expand globally and I look forward to delivering on our mission with the team, along with creating memorable experiences for our guests,” he said.

In addition to its aggressive expansion into Europe with new openings in Madrid, Lisbon and Rome, The Pavilions Hotels & Resorts continues to grow and diversify in Asia.

The company recently announced a new pop-up adventure travel concept in Mongolia and will combine luxury branded residences with a stylish new hotel in the popular Japanese ski resort of Niseko, Japan, scheduled to open in 2020.

 

 

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

Comments Here:
Comments Left:
# Characters
Username:
Password:
E-mail:
Security:

Be the first to comment.

Have a news tip-off? Click here

HM The King expresses condolences for Phuket tour boat disaster, assures support for relatives of victims
National police deputy announces arrest warrants for Phoenix tour boat disaster, Phuket owner identified
Chinese tour cancellations for Phuket ’worse than estimated’
Phuket tour boat disaster: Phoenix salvage starts as Chinese tourism cancellations hit
Navy tasked with ensuring marine tour boat safety in Phuket
Kidnappers claim woman owes them B350k for drugs
Search for Phoenix dead is over: last body found near Phi Phi Island
The hammer falls: Raids unveil money laundering, safety lapses
Phoenix boat disaster funerals begin, mass ceremony held at Chalong
Phuket tour boat disaster: Three dead, three missing - and some more confusing reports
Phuket hotels team up with US Embassy to eliminate single-use plastics
Tour boat disaster search teams recover woman’s body from the sea
Phuket tour boat tragedy sparks foreign owners sweep
Ocean Marina Pattaya Boat Show brings boon to business and leisure market
Cave rescue and Phuket tour boat disaster ‘equally important’, says PM

 

Phuket community
Cave drama prompts media curbs calls

Careful now.. sounds like censorship of the media. For a country without an elected government this ...(Read More)

Chinese tour cancellations for Phuket ’worse than estimated’

“Overall, they were satisfied with the performance of every Thai organisation (involved),” Mr Ko...(Read More)

Phuket tour boat disaster: Phoenix salvage starts as Chinese tourism cancellations hit

They talk as though it's a great thing to pay out compensation, I'm sure the families would ...(Read More)

Chinese tour cancellations for Phuket ’worse than estimated’

Now that the disaster is slowly fading into memory, the true horror of the event as see from Thailan...(Read More)

Phuket tour boat disaster: Phoenix salvage starts as Chinese tourism cancellations hit

Some time ago, China threatened to impose a ban on travel to Phuket- wonder why that never happened....(Read More)

First boys emerge from Tham Laung cave

Large investors under the BOI do enjoy lessened restrictions but for us retirees, teachers and the ...(Read More)

First boys emerge from Tham Laung cave

Under the Amity Treaty, Americans can own all but two shares of a 20, 00 share company, 99.99 % -...(Read More)

The hammer falls: Raids unveil money laundering, safety lapses

Proper maritime inspections would probably have prevented this disaster. Corruption ridden Thai nom...(Read More)

Phuket tour boat disaster: Phoenix salvage starts as Chinese tourism cancellations hit

Re: "maybe us expats should leave too..." Yes! Go now!...(Read More)

First boys emerge from Tham Laung cave

If you are feeling "unwanted" here it is probably because of your [edited] attitude. I'...(Read More)

 

Phuket Condo.net
Freedom Boardsports
JW Marriott Phuket
My Physio By Kanitta
The Boathouse Phuket
Ocean Plastic Intertrade
Le Meridien Phuket Beach Resort
Lofty Phuket
HeadStart International School Phuket
International Law office of Ake and Associates
Kantok Restaurant
Tile-it

 