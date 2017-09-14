PHUKET: Patong Police have arrested a Thai man who stole a tourist’s room key card from Patong Beach, but after being refused entry to the resort broke into the room and stole an iPad and iPhone 6.

Thursday 14 September 2017, 11:46AM

Staff at the Baan Laimai Beach Resort on Thaweewong Rd notified police of a break-in at one of the guest rooms at 7:35am on Tuesday, Patong Police Chief Col Tassanai Orarigadech told The Phuket News today (Sept 14).

Staff also reported that a front-desk staffer had earlier refused entry to the resort to a man who was not a guest at the hotel even though he had presented a room key card.

“Although the receptionist refused to let him into the hotel, he later sneaked back in and used the key card to open the guest’s room, where he stole an iPad tablet and an iPhone 6 mobile phone,” Col Tassanai explained.

Officers tracked the man’s movements through CCTV from the hotel and throughout the town, Col Tassanai added.

“He fled on foot to Soi Kebsup, then to Rat-U-Thit 200 Pi Rd, where he got on a motorbike taxi,” he said.

By 6pm yesterday, Maj Kornphon Leangboonjinda of the Patong Police placed Eakkapan “Nick”Ketna, 28, from Kalasin, under arrest at “in Sai Nam Yen Rd area”, Col Tassanai noted.

Eakkapan was taken to Patong Police Station, where he was charged for the theft.

“Eakkapan explained that he stole the key card from a tourist who had left it on the beach while he went for a swim,” Col Tassanai explained.