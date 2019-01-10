PHUKET: Rotary Club of Patong beach Vice President & President Elect Gary Eidsvik-Moody has passed away, the club announced through a statement earlier today.

patongdeath

By The Phuket News

Thursday 10 January 2019, 06:12PM

Gary Eidsvik-Moody: 15th August, 1962 – 10th January, 2019.

Mr Gary Eidsvik-Moody passed away last night, the club explained.

He was 56 years old.

“Gary is the husband of current President Karen Eidsvik-Moody and was elected as President Elect to follow her next year as our club president,” the statement read.

“Although Gary was a member for only a few years, he was from the very first day a very active and committed Rotarian.

“In his short time as a member of the Rotary Club of Patong Beach, Gary served as Sergeant-at-Arms, Membership Chair, Vice-President and President Elect.

“Since the beginning of his membership he had a 100% attendance and we all are going to miss Gary,” the statement added.

“Please remember VP Gary as an outstanding and hard-working Rotarian he was. We, the Rotarians convey our heartfelt condolences to his beloved wife and current club president Karen Eidsvik-Moody, to his family to his many friends and followers.

“There is no funeral or cremation service planned and Gary's ashes shall be scattered into the sea by his family at a later time,” the statement noted.