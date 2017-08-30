The Phuket News Premier League predictions The Phuket News Kata Rocks The Phuket News Outrigger Koh Samui Beach Resort
Patong raid nets officials B5mn in counterfeit brand name goods

PHUKET: Officials who carried out a series of raids in the popular tourist town of Patong Beach say they have seized counterfeit trademarked goods with an estimated street value of more than B5 million.

Eakkapop Thongtub

Wednesday 30 August 2017, 10:12AM

The raid in Soi Kebsup on Theweewong Rd came after brand rights holders claimed that the shops sold many counterfeit goods that infringed on their copyrights and also had more items stores in warehouses.

Officials led by Capt Boworn Phromgaewngam Deputy Director of the Phuket branch of the Internal Security Operations Command (ISOC) together with Chief of Phuket Trading Office Mr Decha Petchwong and officers from the Royal Thai Navy, the royal Thai Army, Patong Police and officials from Kathu District Office raided two shops in Soi Kebsup on Theweewong Rd in Patong yesterday night (Aug 30).

Officers seized more than 3,000 pairs of counterfeit brand name shoes, many hundred of counterfeit brand name bags and an unspecified amount of counterfeit brand name clothes.

The two shop vendors arrested were identified as Mr Lam of Vietnamese nationality and Myanamar national Mr Dambhadu.

All items seized were taken to Kathu District Office. Mr Lam and Mr Dambhadu were charged with selling counterfeit trademarked goods.

 

 
