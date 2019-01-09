THE PAVILIONS PHUKET BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET Kata Rocks
Login | Create Account Poll Currency Weather Facebook Youtube Search

Patong Pool League: Kwan Birdie Team moves in on Caddy Shack

POOL: The seventh round of Patong Pool League (PPL) sponsored by Thailand Pool Tables and Genius 2 Garden and Restaurant & Tualek Whisky was played Monday (Jan 3).

Pool
By The Phuket News

Wednesday 9 January 2019, 04:32PM

Ricky plays for Natalie team and enjoys a good game of pool. Next to PPL he plays quite often in the various tournaments in Patong as well as for Shot Lounge in Rawai.

Ricky plays for Natalie team and enjoys a good game of pool. Next to PPL he plays quite often in the various tournaments in Patong as well as for Shot Lounge in Rawai.

Red Light Bar was playing away at Martin Swiss just 100 meters from each other away on Nanai Rd. Red Light was on fire and Reg, Moo, Scott and Gwen all winning their singles and doubles games. On the other side Pom and Norbert kept the honour high by both winning their singles and doubles games too. However Red Light kept collecting the points and won the beerleg in two sets and the victory was for Red Light with a 8-3 score.

Ting Tong was playing at home against Caddy Shack. Justin and his team had to improvise and Caddy Shack had a hard time to get a team together. Nick, and Paul playing for Ting Tong won both their singles and doubles games. Ting Tong was leading 6-3 before the beerleg and Caddy Shack finally got their act together and won the beerleg in two sets. However the overall result was a 6-5 score in favour of Ting Tong.

Natalie was playing at home against Happy End. Pee Oh playing for Natalie won his single and double games so did the newly arrived Dave from Amsterdam playing for Happy End team. It was a very close game and the beerleg was finally won in three sets by Natalie but the overall result was a 6-6 draw and both teams had an enjoyable pool evening.

Simon and Oil were playing at home against Kwan Birdie Team. This game was moved to Sunday so that players from Kwan could play her team because normally these players are active in Rawai league on Monday. Kwan’s team consisting of quite a few of the best players on the island had an easy 9-2 victory over Simon and Oil.

QSI International School Phuket

Champs bar was playing at home against Kiki Sports Bar. After the singles and doubles games it was 4-5 in favor of Kiki Sports Bar but they still had to win the beerleg. Could this be the first victory of Champs Bar? Kiki’s Team kept their coolness and won the beerleg in two sets and took the 7-4 result in their favour back home.

– Jeroen Tak

The eighth round of Patong Pool League will be played tomorrow night (Thursday, Jan 10). People who are interested to play as well as visitors are all welcome to attend at one of the 11 participating bars. You can also visit our Patong Friendly Pool League Facebook page.

 

 

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

Comments Here:
Comments Left:
# Characters
Username:
Password:
E-mail:
Security:

Be the first to comment.

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Patong Pool League: Kwan Birdie gives Caddy Shack a hard time
Patong Pool League: Caddy Shack Xmas Champions 2018
Rawai Pool League: Black Sheep eats Pita for breakfast while Roses are crowned Division B champions
Patong Pool League: Tussle at the top of the table as ‘The Shack’ fires on all cylinders
Rawai Pool League: Black Sheep still lead as Shot Bar misfire
Patong Pool League: Foxy helps to get Natalie moving
Rawai Pool League: Title blown wide open
Patong Pool League: Kwans Birdie Club take flight
Patong Pool League gets underway
Rawai Pool League: Black Sheep close in on the title, as Orange Bar feel the squeeze
Islander host Black Bull as Owner Mark joins B team for first time this season
Despite French resistance, Orange Bar surrender to Shot Bar
Shot Bar go second after White Hart’s white ball woes
Black Sheep make it three consecutive 7-0 wins
Caddy Shack take Patong Pool League title

 

Phuket community
Phuket dodges major economic impact from Pabuk

The situation was handled very well? Hahaha, There was nothing to handle on Phuket. Just a bit of ...(Read More)

Marine Dept launches Facebook complaints portal, as dangerous Phuket speedboat complaint left floundering

Here we have it: Something happens out there visible from mr Wiwat's office. Now he waits that s...(Read More)

Marine Dept launches Facebook complaints portal, as dangerous Phuket speedboat complaint left floundering

Free Marine Dept hotline 1199, for thai language only! Why on earth has a Marine Department not e...(Read More)

National New Year death toll rises despite lower accident numbers

If you can't "fix" it, and no-one actually asks you to, then why [complain] about some...(Read More)

National New Year death toll rises despite lower accident numbers

I don't have "idols" but I do see some sense in comments made a some, fact is the Thai...(Read More)

Haze returns to Bangkok as long holiday ends

Have trees, trees, parks, parks, trees along all the roads to absorb the filth. Create a nice Bangko...(Read More)

National New Year death toll rises despite lower accident numbers

How I would fix it ?? I can't fix it anyway.So why should i waste my time with stupid suggestion...(Read More)

Marine Dept launches Facebook complaints portal, as dangerous Phuket speedboat complaint left floundering

"Acting director of Phuket Marine Office" is waiting for "Marine Department" to ...(Read More)

Marine Dept launches Facebook complaints portal, as dangerous Phuket speedboat complaint left floundering

I hope it works, really. But taxi complains, (call 1584) doesn't work. They only speak thai (on ...(Read More)

National New Year death toll rises despite lower accident numbers

...,complaining about other commenter for not giving a solution,but defending only your idol without...(Read More)

 

Laguna Property
HeadStart International School Phuket
China International Boat Show 2019
JW Marriott Phuket
Dan About Thailand
Thailand Yacht Show
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
Express Carpet and Decor
Thai Residential
Harvey Law Corporation
777 Beach Condo
ZUMA Restaurant

 