POOL: The seventh round of Patong Pool League (PPL) sponsored by Thailand Pool Tables and Genius 2 Garden and Restaurant & Tualek Whisky was played Monday (Jan 3).

Pool

By The Phuket News

Wednesday 9 January 2019, 04:32PM

Ricky plays for Natalie team and enjoys a good game of pool. Next to PPL he plays quite often in the various tournaments in Patong as well as for Shot Lounge in Rawai.

Red Light Bar was playing away at Martin Swiss just 100 meters from each other away on Nanai Rd. Red Light was on fire and Reg, Moo, Scott and Gwen all winning their singles and doubles games. On the other side Pom and Norbert kept the honour high by both winning their singles and doubles games too. However Red Light kept collecting the points and won the beerleg in two sets and the victory was for Red Light with a 8-3 score.

Ting Tong was playing at home against Caddy Shack. Justin and his team had to improvise and Caddy Shack had a hard time to get a team together. Nick, and Paul playing for Ting Tong won both their singles and doubles games. Ting Tong was leading 6-3 before the beerleg and Caddy Shack finally got their act together and won the beerleg in two sets. However the overall result was a 6-5 score in favour of Ting Tong.

Natalie was playing at home against Happy End. Pee Oh playing for Natalie won his single and double games so did the newly arrived Dave from Amsterdam playing for Happy End team. It was a very close game and the beerleg was finally won in three sets by Natalie but the overall result was a 6-6 draw and both teams had an enjoyable pool evening.

Simon and Oil were playing at home against Kwan Birdie Team. This game was moved to Sunday so that players from Kwan could play her team because normally these players are active in Rawai league on Monday. Kwan’s team consisting of quite a few of the best players on the island had an easy 9-2 victory over Simon and Oil.

Champs bar was playing at home against Kiki Sports Bar. After the singles and doubles games it was 4-5 in favor of Kiki Sports Bar but they still had to win the beerleg. Could this be the first victory of Champs Bar? Kiki’s Team kept their coolness and won the beerleg in two sets and took the 7-4 result in their favour back home.

– Jeroen Tak

The eighth round of Patong Pool League will be played tomorrow night (Thursday, Jan 10). People who are interested to play as well as visitors are all welcome to attend at one of the 11 participating bars. You can also visit our Patong Friendly Pool League Facebook page.