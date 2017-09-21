The Phuket News Premier League predictions The Phuket News Kata Rocks The Phuket News Outrigger Koh Samui Beach Resort
Patong pick up first win in Madras 30 Over Cricket League

CRICKET: Last Sunday (Sept 17) saw round five of the Madras Cafe 30 Over Cricket League at the Alan Cooke Ground (ACG) with Island Cricket Club (ICC) taking on Patong Cricket Club (PCC).

Thursday 21 September 2017, 09:27AM

ICC skipper P Borkar won the toss and decided to field first, on what was a very wet pitch following heavy rains the previous day, but PCC, who looking for their first win of the tournament, were acutely aware that a good score was needed.

A Runhaar and M Kohler opened the PCC innings and got off to a flier with Kohler attacking ICC’s opening bowlers, including hitting his first ball for a six.

Runhaar (6) tried to join the early run fest but was caught behind by a sharp bouncer off Mirza.

H McDonald joined Kohler and between them dispatched the ICC bowlers all over the park. The batsmen brought up a 50 run partnership in the sixth over and 100 runs in the eighth off 59 deliveries.

Kohler’s 50 came in the same over off just 22 deliveries and included seven 6s.

There was no rest bite for ICC as Kohler and McDonald continued to pile on the runs with their 100 run partnership coming just after drinks and McDonald’s 50 in the 12th over.

But the breakthrough came in the 12th over when Kohler (77) was bowled by Borkar.

M Flowers batted steadily with McDonald (61) before the latter was caught off Naik. Naik struck again soon after bowling Flowers (13). A Van Blerk (7) was bowled by Rana and I Bekker (3) caught off Rehman leaving D Thomas (23) and S Gaur (5) the not out batsmen.

PCC had set ICC a substantial target of 234 runs to win.

ICC opened with Y Mirza and S Kandolkar who couldn’t afford to start slowly. However, they were soon on the back foot when they were both were dismissed by the fifth over.

PCC’s bowlers put in some wayward bowling, but wickets kept falling with Rehman falling for a duck with the score on 30 for three.

Thomas and McDonald then combined well with the ball. McDonald keeping the runs down with accurate line and length seam bowling and Thomas tempting the batsman with flighted off spins.

The batsmen couldn’t resist and Thomas ended with four wickets off just five overs, and McDonald one wicket but going for just eight runs off his allotted six overs. Thomas went on to win Man of the Match. (That’s B500 please Dave!)

ICC reached 50 in the 17th over, but the damage had been done and it was just a case of the tail-enders salvaging some pride.

ICC’s innings was wrapped up in the 18th over, all out for just 53 runs, when Abrahams clean bowled Dessai (5) leaving Kumar the not out batsman.

For further information about cricket on Phuket, visit the Phuket Cricket Group (PCG) web-site at www.phuketcricket. com or e-mail the PCG committee at phuketcricketgroup@ gmail.com. New players are always welcome and would be well received by the current teams on the island.

Text by Moi.

 

 
