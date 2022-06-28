Patong motorbike taxi riders told to be legal, polite ‒ and no fighting

PHUKET: Patong Police Chief Col Sujin Nilabadee today called in Patong motorbike taxi drivers to make sure they understood they must be legally registered taxi drivers, and called on them to be polite, helpful hosts.

By The Phuket News

Tuesday 28 June 2022, 06:16PM

The reminder of what was expected of motorbike taxi drivers came at a meeting held at Patong Police Station today (June 29).

The meeting was called following concern expressed by Phuket Provincial Police Commander Maj Gen Sermphan Sirikong, said an announcement released by Patong Police earlier today.

The aim was for public motorcycle operators to “build a good image and be a good host”, the announcement said.

Concerns about people being deceived by call centre gangs and the need to behave in a manner that supports the bid to host the Specialized Expo 2028, were also given as reasons for holding the meeting.

Patong Police Deputy Superintendent (Investigation) Lt Col Phum Semworanon read out the requirements.

Top of the list was, “Let there be no quarrel or injure each other because Patong is a top tourist destination of Phuket.”

That point follows one motorbike taxi driver being involved in a fight with five tuk-tuk drivers on the Patong beach road on June 18.

Patong Police later reported that the drivers had resolved their differences, despite the fight starting over a customer.

The second point was for motorbike taxi drivers to beware call centre gangs, which had “caused people to lose a lot of their assets from being deceived.”

“Please be careful and don’t be fooled,” Lt Col Phum said.

All motorbike taxi drivers were to be aware of ‒ and comply with ‒ the requirements of being legally registered, and were to abide by the required dress code.

Operators of motorbike taxi queues, called “win” in Thai, are to compile complete, accurate amd up to date records of all their drivers.

“Also, taxi queues must not affect traffic conditions or infringe on rights or affect the interests of the public, such as parking on the sidewalk, obstructing traffic, etc,” Lt Col Phum said.

All motorbike taxi operators were asked to acknowledge and be ready to comply with the requirements set out at the meeting.

The motorbike taxi drivers were also warned that their licences may be revoked if they breached any of the conditions.