Patong Mayor, PEA drive on to bury communication cables

PHUKET: Patong Mayor Chalermluk Kebsup and Phuket Provincial Electricity Authority (PEA) Director Watcharin Prapa this morning (Dec 14) jointly presided over a large meeting to update on Patong’s underground cable project at the PEA office in Patong.

Shela Riva

Thursday 14 December 2017, 06:09PM

Patong Mayor Chalermluk Kebsup (left) and Phuket Provincial Electricity Authority (PEA) Director Watcharin Prapa at the meeting this morning (Dec 14). Photo: Shela Riva
Patong Mayor Chalermluk Kebsup (left) and Phuket Provincial Electricity Authority (PEA) Director Watcharin Prapa at the meeting this morning (Dec 14). Photo: Shela Riva

Present at the meeting were 45 members of related companies and offices, including PEA officials and representatives of communication companies such as AIS, DTAC, CAT, True, and 3BB.

The meeting discussed the cable works that have already been undertaken this year, including the de-tangling and removal of old cables totalling 19,500 metres.

“This year we have successfully tidied up 19,500 metres of electrical cables in the Patong, Kata and Karon. This has come from just working on a section each Saturday of the week,” said Mr Watcharin.

“Next year we are aiming for at least a further 20,000 metres to be complete, and we plan to not only tidy the cables but also to put most of them underground, including communication cables,” added Mr Watcharin.

“It is already looking a lot more tidy and beautiful, but it will be even better with no cables at all,” he said.

“We will start with three kilometres of Thaweewong Rd first, then move on to streets nearby, such as Bangla Rd, Sawatdirak Rd and Ruamchai Rd.”

After concerns voiced by representatives of communication companies regarding risks of simply burying the cables unprotected, Mayor Chalermluck offered to provide special pipes to hold the cables.

“Patong municipality will take responsibility to create pipes that the communications cables can be kept in underground. If you propose to me a size and how many pipes you want, with some spares for good measure, I will propose it to the committee this month and make a plan,” Mayor Charlermluck said.

Engineers present at the meeting suggested at least two four-inch pipes to hold cables for all of the communication companies.

“I will bring it up with the committee and we will draw up a new plan and issue a new contract including the construction of the four-inch pipes,” said Mayor Chalermluck.

“I must stress that we all have to work together. We cannot be doing parts of it separately and causing frustration with other departments in this project or ignoring one another. Please, let’s come together and work as a team,” she added.

Mr Watcharin also noted the ongoing project of re-organising existing cables in the meantime and removing excess cables.

“We will continue to organise existing cables along six routes in 2018, including the 2.4 kilometres on both sides along Sirirat Rd from the circle (at the southern end of Patong) to the Happy Elephant trekking camp. Then the 4.1km from Happy Elephant Trekking to Karon Circle on Patak Rd,” Mr Watcharin noted.

“Additionally, along Patak Rd from Karon Circle to the border of Chalong, which is 12.2km on both sides,” he added.

He noted plans to organize cables along nearby roads.

However the upcoming underground cable project for Patong, which already has an approved B224-million budget, is seeking a contractor and is expected to begin works in April next year.

“This construction must begin in April 2018 and is expected to be completed by the end of 2019,” said Mayor Chalermluck.

The meeting came quickly following the orders of Phuket Governor Norraphat Plodthong for the PEA to make progress on the project, after it silently stalled in May. (See story here.)

“The project to install the power cables underground in Patong has taken too long,” Governor Norraphat said at a meeting at his house at 7:30am on Tuesday (Dec 12).

“I want progress on this project. You have the budget to build it… You know I have asked about this many times, and so have many others,” he added.

 

 
Rorri_2 | 17 December 2017 - 16:27:08

"The wonders of modern satellite technology" although that part is correct, the rest is not, granted satellites have their place, but there is too much delay with the signal path up and down, international standard is for only 1 satellite in any 2 way voice/video communications, however, mobile communications is what most telcos are heading to, primarily with the next generation 5G, but fibre wi

Capt B | 17 December 2017 - 10:12:59

In a few short years, nobody will have to worry about burying Fiber Optic Cables or copper communications cables. It all comes down to one  word  " OneWeb " .  The wonders of modern satellite technology.
You do not have to be a nuclear scientist to work it out.

Have A Nice Day

Kurt | 15 December 2017 - 14:59:36

About the money:  Yes, about 50% of the 'guest accommodation on Phuket is illegal ( government figures), they don't pay tourist tax.
Of course they pay,in the wrong way, but that are payments not filling Government coffers to finance Phuket matters.
Corruption is slowly, slowly but sure killing the Phuket infra structure. No repairs, or just inferior repairs,, no upgrading or improving means..Going down!
Pirates only look after themselves. Come, fill pockets, and go.

Kurt | 15 December 2017 - 13:20:24

About the practical cable note: How to connect to the end users,  guess we can see in Old Phuket town streets how they tackled this problem there?
All cables/lines to my estate are hanging in the air. At main gate everything goes underground until the boxes inside the houses.

CaptainJack69 | 15 December 2017 - 11:55:05

On a practical note, once all the coms. cables are put underground, how will they actually be connected to the end users? They have to come above ground at some point.  Will we all be required to dig up our own properties to install underground junction boxes? To re-wire all out existing utilities?

Christy Sweet | 15 December 2017 - 09:19:29

NO money, eh? Make the illegal hotels register and the tax from that will pay for it. Of course that entails relinquishing a source of illegal, untaxed private revenue.  Glaring example of why privatizing public funds (aka corruption) is detrimental to society.

Phuket community

Activist to sue police over ‘Boss’

'Hi-So's ' met Boss on board of moored yachts in the harbour of Monaco. Inhabitants Monaco know that Boss has there a house/apartment. O...(Read More)

Phuket girl, 17, shot dead in motorbike attack

Wow... another genius deduction, “We suspect that the reason for the attack was due to a personal conflict or other related issue." Only 17 ye...(Read More)

Two arrested as illegal Phuket tour guides

Stopping tour busses with tourists as shown on photos is not exactly a tourist promoting happening. The tourists sure had not that in mind when they...(Read More)

Two arrested as illegal Phuket tour guides

These arrests are just to relax the tour guide situation on Phuket a bit for the eye of the world. Seen the number of illegal tour guides on Phuket i...(Read More)

Elephant camp operator charged over tourist’s death

Elephant riding is an extreme maltreatment to any elephant and should be stopped. And a stupid tourist pulling the tail of an elephant deserves punish...(Read More)

Arrivals surge to 34mn, B1.81trn in revenues in sight

I wonder how many of the arrivals are actually tourists in Thailand. And, the revenue figures are pure fiction....(Read More)

Plan to build B1.2bn Phuket bridge gains momentum

100 sigs in favour (10% of the population)= 1km bridge =1.4 billion baht. Call me a cynic but I'm a cynic. Watch the money trail....(Read More)

Phuket police to question foreign yacht owner for dropping anchor on coral

One would hope that the catamaran in the picture, which is under power, was actually shown connected to the anchor via the chain through video images....(Read More)

Plan to build B1.2bn Phuket bridge gains momentum

The island's economy is driven by tourists. Maybe first spend the money to make the island safer by providing lifeguard service and safer roads?...(Read More)

Activist to sue police over ‘Boss’

I saw him drinking with Elvis in Memphis....(Read More)
