PHUKET: Patong Mayor Chalermluck Kebsup is calling for health forms to be completed before allowing any persons to take parasail rides at Phuket’s most-popular tourist beach.

Thursday 7 September 2017, 11:52AM

A tourist readies to take to the sky on a parasail ride at Patong Beach. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

The news came yesterday (Sept 6) after the Patong Parasail Club, representing all parasail operators on Patong Beach, submitted its version of self-imposed safety guidelines for all parasail operators in Patong to follow.

The operators agreed to draft a list of guidelines after the news of a Chinese tourist allowing his infant daughter to be lifted screaming into the sky on a parasail ride at Patong made international headlines on Aug 16. (See story here.)

“We don’t have the authority to force them to do this, but I have advised them that they must use health certificates [sic],” Mayor Chalermluck said.

“If the tourist refuses to complete the health form, then they should not be allowed on the parasail,” she added.

Some of the points on the guidelines are legal requirements (see below), but breaches of the “practices” can result in only self-imposed measures, Mayor Chalermluck noted.

“If they don’t follow the guidelines, all I can do is call them in to help bring about the right attitude. After all, this is Patong and we all live here together,” she said.

“However, we have to keep in mind that Phuket Governor Norraphat Plodthong ordered me to do something about parasail operators in the Patong area, and the Governor has mentioned this to parasail operators in other areas too,” Mayor Chalermluck said.

Guidelines for parasail operators:

1. All parasail operators must be registered with the Marine Department, and the name of the operator and the boat registration number must be clearly shown for officers to check where the service is bring provided.

2. All registrations must be renewed before the expired dates and operators must have both compulsory insurance and extra insurance.

3. Parasail rides must be operated only in areas approved by Patong Municipality.

4. Parasail operators must provide every details of all staff members for officers to check.

5. Parasail operators must check the boat and equipment for safety.

6. Every parasail operator must wear the team shirt clearly identifying which operator the staffer works for.

7. No people involved in a parasail ride can be under the influence of alcohol

8. No people involved in a parasail ride can be under the influence of drugs

9. The boat driver must be licensed by the Marine Department.

10. Parasail operators must be polite and not fight with customers.

11. Parasail operator must keep their areas clean and take part in Patong Municipality activities.

12. Parasail operators must attend the the Patong Parasail Club monthly meetings and attend safety service reviews at least once a year.

13. Parasail operators must be more concerned for their customers’ safety than their service benefits.

14. Launching and removing parasail boats from the water must be done only during times specified by Patong Municipality, and wheels must be cleaned of sand before being taken onto the road.

15. Children less than five years old are not allowed on parasail rides. Youths “under legal age” [not specified – Ed] must have their parents’ permission before taking a parasail ride. Personal health must be a concern.

16. People more than 70 years old are not recommended to take a parasail ride unless they have good health.

17. The parasail service price and forbidden health issues such as high blood pressure and heart disease must be clearly shown.

18. While parasail rides are being provided, emergency communication devices must be standby.

19. Parasail operators must be concerned for customers’ safety if the weather is not good.