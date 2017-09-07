The Phuket News Premier League predictions The Phuket News Kata Rocks The Phuket News Outrigger Koh Samui Beach Resort
Patong Mayor calls for health forms for parasail rides

PHUKET: Patong Mayor Chalermluck Kebsup is calling for health forms to be completed before allowing any persons to take parasail rides at Phuket’s most-popular tourist beach.

Thursday 7 September 2017, 11:52AM

A tourist readies to take to the sky on a parasail ride at Patong Beach. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub
A tourist readies to take to the sky on a parasail ride at Patong Beach. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

The news came yesterday (Sept 6) after the Patong Parasail Club, representing all parasail operators on Patong Beach, submitted its version of self-imposed safety guidelines for all parasail operators in Patong to follow.

The operators agreed to draft a list of guidelines after the news of a Chinese tourist allowing his infant daughter to be lifted screaming into the sky on a parasail ride at Patong made international headlines on Aug 16. (See story here.)

“We don’t have the authority to force them to do this, but I have advised them that they must use health certificates [sic],” Mayor Chalermluck said.

“If the tourist refuses to complete the health form, then they should not be allowed on the parasail,” she added.

Some of the points on the guidelines are legal requirements (see below), but breaches of the “practices” can result in only self-imposed measures, Mayor Chalermluck noted.

“If they don’t follow the guidelines, all I can do is call them in to help bring about the right attitude. After all, this is Patong and we all live here together,” she said.

“However, we have to keep in mind that Phuket Governor Norraphat Plodthong ordered me to do something about parasail operators in the Patong area, and the Governor has mentioned this to parasail operators in other areas too,” Mayor Chalermluck said.

 

Guidelines for parasail operators:

1. All parasail operators must be registered with the Marine Department, and the name of the operator and the boat registration number must be clearly shown for officers to check where the service is bring provided.

2. All registrations must be renewed before the expired dates and operators must have both compulsory insurance and extra insurance.

3. Parasail rides must be operated only in areas approved by Patong Municipality.

4. Parasail operators must provide every details of all staff members for officers to check.

5. Parasail operators must check the boat and equipment for safety.

6. Every parasail operator must wear the team shirt clearly identifying which operator the staffer works for.

7. No people involved in a parasail ride can be under the influence of alcohol

8. No people involved in a parasail ride can be under the influence of drugs

9. The boat driver must be licensed by the Marine Department.

10. Parasail operators must be polite and not fight with customers.

11. Parasail operator must keep their areas clean and take part in Patong Municipality activities.

12. Parasail operators must attend the the Patong Parasail Club monthly meetings and attend safety service reviews at least once a year.

13. Parasail operators must be more concerned for their customers’ safety than their service benefits.

14. Launching and removing parasail boats from the water must be done only during times specified by Patong Municipality, and wheels must be cleaned of sand before being taken onto the road.

15. Children less than five years old are not allowed on parasail rides. Youths “under legal age” [not specified – Ed] must have their parents’ permission before taking a parasail ride. Personal health must be a concern.

16. People more than 70 years old are not recommended to take a parasail ride unless they have good health.

17. The parasail service price and forbidden health issues such as high blood pressure and heart disease must be clearly shown.

18. While parasail rides are being provided, emergency communication devices must be standby.

19. Parasail operators must be concerned for customers’ safety if the weather is not good.

 

 
malczx7r | 07 September 2017 - 16:05:40

What about sending the harness, ropes, carabiners away to be checked or have staff trained in being able to asses the equipment properly, again half cocked measures and also, who's going to enforce it all?  lets face it, they can't enforce the helmet law, go to Chalong pier and watch the speed boats come flying in when it's a 5 knot speed limit and the marine department is there, they must see them if we can!

simon01 | 07 September 2017 - 13:22:46

 Its not the health of the riders thats the problem. Its the fact the idiots running the parasailing are untrained idiots who have poor boat skills, poor equipment and no idea on safety. How can the issues possible be the fault of the riders. As normal totally ares about face when it comes to problem solving and safety. Only good points are the people running it should be polite and not fight with tourists. BUT this will not be enforced as the whole team will deny all wrong doing compared to the 1 or 2 tourists.  Then leaving the Parasail operators to check their own safety and equipment just means they will do what they like and use old broken equipment as before. As normal its just a joke.

CaptainJack69 | 07 September 2017 - 12:10:16

A 'Medical Form' (or for that matter any device applying to the customers rather than to the operators themselves) serves no purpose other to to relieve the operator of responsibility. Far from increasing safety, this kind of liability protection will inevitably lead to operators allowing customers to take still greater risks safe in the knowledge that they will never be held responsible for the actions of those for whom they should be taking care.

Meantime what about all the innocent bystanders on the beach who risk being sent flying every time one of the parsails comes in to land and sweeps their line across a 100 foot swathe of sand like some kind of giant scythe with nothing but a Burmese boy with a whistle and a bad attitude to clear the way. Are we all to sign release forms before stepping onto this public beach?

Self-imposed safety regulation wont work if this is the best they can come up with. Oversight needs to be independent and empowered otherwise it will be nothing but lip service... again.

