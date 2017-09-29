The Phuket News Premier League predictions The Phuket News Kata Rocks The Phuket News Outrigger Koh Samui Beach Resort
Patong lifeguards turn to Mayor Chalermluck for equipment funding

PHUKET: Lifeguards stationed at Patong Beach have now turned to Patong Mayor Chalermluck Kebsup to seek assistance with funding for much needed medical equipment and also for the expansion of their lifeguard station which they say is now too small.

Friday 29 September 2017, 03:48PM

Patong Mayor Chalermluck Kebsup yesterday (Sept 28) met with lifeguards to discuss the current situation. Photo: Chalermluck Kebsup
Patong Mayor Chalermluck Kebsup yesterday (Sept 28) met with lifeguards to discuss the current situation. Photo: Chalermluck Kebsup

Mayor Chalermluck yesterday (Sept 29) discussed the current lifeguard situation with Patong lifeguards following the recent announcement that Phuket Lifeguard Services (PLS) will no longer be contracted to perform lifeguard duties at all of Phuket’s west coast beaches.

One Patong lifeguard said, “The Phuket Provincial Administrative Organisation (PPAO) has hired lifeguards who originally worked for the PLS for an extra month, from Oct 1-31, in order to continue to provide safety for tourists.

“However, we are lacking funds for much needed medical equipment. We also need to extend our station as it is too small.”

Mayor Chalermluck said “Patong lifeguards will take care of tourist’s beach safety. However, they have now approached Patong Municipality seeking help with funding. They have asked us to help support them for medical equipment. They have also asked to expand the Tourist Help Centre where they are stationed because the current area is now too small.

“We are trying to find a budget to help them, but we are also asking if there is anybody out there that wants to support them with what they need,” Mayor Chalermluck said.

 

 
