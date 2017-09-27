CRICKET: Last Sunday (Sept 24) saw round six of the Madras Cafe 30 Over Cricket League at the Alan Cooke Ground (ACG) between Patong Cricket Club (PCC) and the Phuket Stars.

Man of the Match, Hico Mc Donald (48 runs, two wickets) lofts a six. Photo: Michael Way

Patong were hoping to continue where they left off in round five of the league after picking up their first win against Island Cricket Club on Sept 16 while Phuket Stars were looking to continue their unbeaten run of three games.

PCC skipper A Van Blerk won the toss, decided to bat first and were looking to repeat last week’s dominant performance. They opened with A Runhaar and M Kohler and once again got off to a flier with Kohler again in aggressive form.

Runhaar (11) also started well, however, he was run out following a poor call from Kohler.

H McDonald was next in and together with Kohler made up for the loss of Runhaar by taking the score to 92. But their 57 run partnership was broken first ball after the 10 over drinks break when Kohler was clean bowled for a valuable 44 runs.

M Flowers came to the crease and supported McDonald well, anchoring one end whilst McDonald went on the attack. But the breakthrough for the Stars came in the 18th over when Jha trapped McDonald (46) LBW just shy of a well deserved 50.

D Thomas (4) called for an uncharacteristic quick single and was well run out looking to push the score on. J Robinson was next in and played a very good aggressive innings, scoring 30 not out off just 22 deliveries. Flowers retired hurt (35) in the 28th over leaving Kohler (not out, 2).

Patong had set the Stars 196 runs to win.

The Stars opened with P Jha and I Malik, but Malik was sent back to the clubhouse first ball when he was caught by Runhaar. The Stars intentions were clear, with Jha looking to score off every ball and new batsman M Sadarangani supporting well.

However in the 8th over and with the score on 49, Jha was clean bowled by Bhattacharya. S Khan was next in and was in belligerent mood, however, Sadarangani (24) could not support him and was clean bowled by McDonald.

Big hitting A Khan (0) could not live up to his reputation this time as he was brilliantly caught by Runhaar. When M Manzoor (0) was trapped LBW to Robertson in the 18th over, the game was PCC’s to loose.

Tight bowling during the second half tightened the screws and the Stars were falling further behind the run rate every ball. Khan (24) was then dismissed, caught by McDonald and A Rana (2) bowled by Kohler in the 26th over leaving S Bowry not out on 11.

PCC had beaten the Phuket Stars by 81 runs.

McDonald earned Man of the Match this week with his fine display of batting, bowling and fielding.

For further information about cricket on Phuket, visit the Phuket Cricket Group (PCG) web-site at www.phuketcricket.com or e-mail the PCG committee at phuketcricketgroup@gmail.com. New players are always welcome & would be well received by the current teams on the island.