CRICKET: Last Sunday’s (Oct 8) installment of the Madras 30 Over Cricket League, played at the beautiful Alan Cooke Ground (ACG), had turned into an elimination game for the Island Cricket Club (ICC). They, took on Patong Cricket Club (PCC) and needed to not just win, but, win with two bonus points to stay in the competition.

Wednesday 11 October 2017, 09:49AM

Patong take on Island Cricket Club in an earlier round of the Madras 30 Over Cricket League. Photo: Michael Way

PCC won the toss and chose to bat first, and from the outset it was clear they had their eyes set on a place in the final. The first two balls were dispatched to the boundary by part-time model, full-time vegan, A Runhaar. Runhaar was ably supported by his opening partner P Ledeboer who gleefully took to his pinch-hitting role.

ICC did finally get a breakthrough with the score on 34, the ball after Ledeboer (17) had dispatched a ball out of the park for six, M Rehman had the last laugh and demolished his stumps with an excellent delivery.

Unfortunately for ICC, the loss of that wicked brought to the crease a new gladiator and likely the best player on the island H McDonald. He hit the ground running with some beautiful sixes before he would be involved in the run out of Runhaar (20) when McDonald expected a little more pace an intent than Runhaar was able to deliver.

Next to the crease was the Iceman, M Kohler, who has devastated all bowlers in the league this season, with destructive stroke play. Last Sunday would be no different and when McDonald (33) and Kohler (61 off 37 balls) finally got out with the scores on 146 and 158 respectively, the foundations were set and the writing clearly on the wall for ICC.

There were a few nice cameos to come from PCC captain G Van Blerk (26) and J Robertson (41), but, the job was done upfront in this one and PCC posted an excellent total of 242 for seven in 30 overs.

ICC was looking for something quite special to pull this one out of the fire. Unfortunately for them fire is exactly what they were met with. As new ball bowlers, S Bhattacharya (2 – 13) and left-arm swing bowler D Watson (2 – 22) ripped through the ICC top order. That left them reeling at 30 for 4.

A few other part-time bowlers picked up a wicket a piece before it was rightly left to eventual man of the match, M Kohler, to take the final wicket, when Kumar (6) was beautifully caught in the slips by Mcdonald. ICC were all out for 58.

Regardless of the result, this game had been played in great spirits on a beautiful cloudless day at the hidden gem that is the ACG.

This result makes this weekend's game between PCC and the Phuket Stars a rehearsal for the final and decider to see who tops the league table.

Cricket on the island is still growing and is always looking for new players, teams, and sponsors. If you would like to get involved or know more, please contact the Phuket Cricket Group through Facebook or by email at phuketcricketgroup@gmail.com, or check out the website at www.phuketcricket.com

Text by Jason Robertson