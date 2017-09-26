PHUKET: Patong Mayor Chalermluck Kebsup has played down rising tension on social media after a “teacher” at a Patong Municipality child care centre “expelled” three young children over their poor attendance at the nursery.

Tempers flared after Nattarika Maneesri posted photos online showing a note left by the teacher saying that three children – Nong Nuch, Nong Mee and Nong Beauty – were invited to “leave” the nursery, later identified as Patong Municipality Child Care Center 2 on Pisitgoranee Rd.

“I learned about the issue from social media,” Patong Mayor Chalermluck told The Phuket News today (Sept 26).

“Patong Municipality Administrative Officer (Palad) Poonsak Naksaena has contacted the ‘teacher’ for questioning. For now, we have to set up a committee to investigate the issue,” she added.

“The children do not have to leave [the centre] because of this small issue. The teacher has to talk with the parents. Both parties have to help children,” Mayor Chalermluck explained.

“Even if children are often absent, there is no need to expel them. They [the parents and the teacher] need to talk first, and the parents have contacted us already,” she said.

Mayor Chalermluck did not mention an unconfirmed letter of resignation by the teacher involved circulating on social media today.

The letter, which has key parts obscured by a marker, featured a Royal Thai Government Garuda emblem and was addressed to the “Director of the Educational Office”.

With the person’s name obscured, the letter marked the “teacher’s” resignation from the position of “Acting head of [section obscured] Child Center 2”.

The reasons given for the resignation were for “inviting” children to no longer attend the preschool as the incident has caused trouble for the “school” and damaged the “school’s” reputation.