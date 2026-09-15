Patong Beach Rotary Club Celebrates Silver Jubilee

It was the brainchild of Phuket senator and businessman Paiboon Upatising, a longtime Rotarian, to start an English-speaking Rotary Club in Phuket with the goal of connecting the international business community with government officials and charity projects. On Sept 5, 2001 the Rotary Club of Patong Beach was founded, launching its first project, the donation of mountain bikes and uniforms, to the Patong Beach Tourist Police.

Community

By Julianna Rose

Sunday 20 September 2026 11:00 AM

Twenty five years and many projects later, the Club celebrates its Silver Jubilee, having donated a state-of-the-art ambulance to Patong Hospital to serve the southern part of the island. A second ambulance is planned to be presented to Thalang Hospital in a few months to serve the northern regions. With these fully-equipped vehicles the island’s critical trauma response capabilities will thus be significantly upgraded.

As Phuket’s only English-speaking Rotary Club, comprising 20 nationalities, it has consistently focused on high-impact projects addressing critical local issues that affect everyone on the island.

A lasting impact over 25 years has seen:

- Polio vaccination days and continued support for the “Global End Polio Now” campaign.

- Clean drinking water, refurbished computers and books to schools.

- Support for the Life Home Project Foundation.

- A donation of 5,000 English books to Phuket library.

- Mobility scooters given to the needy.

- Motorbike helmets distributed to kids.

- Beach cleanups

- Fundraisers for construction workers’ children.

- Support for dental clinics.

- The launch of the “Safe Roads Save Lives” campaign, which saw installation of safety barriers at 11 U-turns on Thepkrasattri Rd, reducing the number of fatalities.

- An AED machine provided for the motorcycle response team and the supplying and replacing AED defibrillator pads.

- The development of a sustainable organic garden to the Thai Child Development Fund.

- Sponsorship of Disabled Sailing Thailand.

- The “Saving Lives at Sea” campaign which saw the giving of a rescue boat for Patong Beach.

- Founding of “Save a Child Swim” which taught basic water-survival skills for local children and has seen over 1,000 children complete the program since it began in 2018.

- The “Lenses for Learning” initiative. Giving local children the sight they need to learn, as 30% cannot see properly. 3,000 children have already received reading glasses.

- The award of numerous scholarships, one of the club’s longest service projects

Standing Out During the Tsunami and COVID-19

In December 2004, when the Tsunami hit Phuket and Southern Thailand, the Club went into overdrive, providing shoes to tourists so they could fly home, visiting survivors in hospital, and providing caskets for the deceased. It also organised blood drives together with other Phuket Rotary clubs and dispatched trucks with goods, clean water and food to those in need.

In the aftermath, the repair of 150 fishing boats was organised, help provided to rebuild people’s businesses and homes, even an entire village.

Over US$1 million (B33mn) poured in from all over the world to Rotary. People donated so generously because of the Rotary’s trustworthy reputation as an organisation of movers and shakers.

During COVID-19 the Club helped to get tourists back home, and vaccinated 70% of Phuket’s population with vaccines provided by the government. The Club donated safety and protection equipment to Patong Hospital, and survival packages to people who had become unemployed, including migrant workers. A Feed Phuket refrigerated food truck was organised to collect surplus food from hotels and restaurants. This truck remains in service today, serving vulnerable communities.

Together Creating Lasting Impact

In the true spirit of Rotary’s motto, Service Above Self, Rotarians work tirelessly and utilise their worldwide connections.

As President, Alexander Longman said in his address during the emotional ambulance handover at Patong Hospital and reflecting on the club’s 25 year relationship with the hospital, “our club could not do all this without the help of our trusted partners, donors, sponsors, the 10 other Rotary clubs in Phuket, in the district and on the mainland, and our strong connections with other Rotary Clubs worldwide.”

The club recently received the prestigious Rotary Club Excellence Award 2025-2026 from Rotary International, and will be publicly celebrating its 25th anniversary on Oct 17 with a fundraiser.