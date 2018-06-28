BANGKOK: The Pacific Asia Travel Association (PATA) and Skål International have announced a new organisational partnership, recognising the importance of promoting the responsible development of the travel and tourism in the Asia-Pacific region.

Thursday 28 June 2018, 11:14AM

From left: João Manuel Costa Antunes, President Skål International Macau; Robert Sohn, President Skål International Asian Area; Skål International CEO Daniela Otero; PATA CEO Dr Mario Hardy; and Skål International President Susanna Saari.

The Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed by PATA CEO Dr Mario Hardy and Skål International CEO Daniela Otero during the recent 47th Skål Asia Congress in Macao, China.

The agreement commits the two organisations to share knowledge through research and publications, to reciprocate in event participation, to support mutual agreed advocacy positions, and to enhance access for the benefit of members of both organisations.

“PATA and Skål are very similar in many regards. Like PATA, Skål has a long-storied history having been founded in 1934 and through the years its members have fostered a great spirit of friendship and camaraderie,” Dr Hardy said.

“They are also committed to the development of young tourism professionals and students through Young Skål. This partnership helps align both our missions in developing a responsible tourism industry and look forward to working to with them towards this goal.”

Skål International CEO, Daniela Otero, also noted, “The tourism economy in Asia has increased exponentially in recent years and that the agreement was very important for development of Skål in that area.”