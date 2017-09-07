BANGKOK: The father and mother of an alleged con bride will be summonsed to meet the Crime Suppression Division (CSD) as investigators are gathering evidence to file charges against their daughter.

Several men conned by serial runaway bride Jirayaporn Buayai seek help from the Crime Suppression Division on Tuesday (Sept 5). Photo: Patipat Janthong

A CSD source said yesterday (Sept 6) that Booliang and Samrong Buayai are a target for interrogations as the pair attended all the wedding ceremonies of Jirayaporn and her grooms.

Investigators suspect the couple may have colluded with their 32-year-old daughter in the scam, the source said.

Jirayaporn is accused of fraud after she allegedly tricked at least seven men into marrying her, and then ran off with the dowries. The number victims could reach a dozen, given that there may be other men who have yet to lodge a complaint with police.

One of her tricks was to use Facebook to lure men into conversation, using the name Soipet Paeewal. Then came a wedding, which ended up with her making off with the money – up to B2-3 million in total.

The real Soipet is on the list of persons to be interrogated by the CSD as the gullible grooms transferred the dowries to her bank account, the same source said.

Seven men filed complaints against Ms Jirayaporn on Tuesday (Sept 5). Four of them have been questioned so far.

Deputy CSD commander Col Suwat Saengnum said yesterday that the woman would not be charged until all witnesses met with police.

Col Suwat did not rule out the possibility she did not act alone, saying other people might be involved in the scam.

Although the CSD has not issued a warrant for her arrest, other police units have already done so in previous complaints.

CSD commander Maj Gen Suthin Sappuang said warrants had been issued for her arrest on fraud charges in Loei, Chanthaburi, Pathum Thani, Samut Prakan and Chumphon.

He believed that she was hiding somewhere in the northeastern region.

Jirayaporn is a native of Loei. A source in the investigating team said she had lived in Sa Kaeo before moving to the northeastern province.

