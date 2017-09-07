The Phuket News Premier League predictions The Phuket News Kata Rocks The Phuket News Outrigger Koh Samui Beach Resort
The Phuket News Thailand News
The Phuket News Phuket | Thailand | World | Business | Q&A | Weird World XML, RSS, Feed
The Phuket News The Phuket News
The Phuket News

Parents of runaway bride ordered to meet police

BANGKOK: The father and mother of an alleged con bride will be summonsed to meet the Crime Suppression Division (CSD) as investigators are gathering evidence to file charges against their daughter.

crime, culture, police,

Bangkok Post

Thursday 7 September 2017, 08:27AM

Several men conned by serial runaway bride Jirayaporn Buayai seek help from the Crime Suppression Division on Tuesday (Sept 5). Photo: Patipat Janthong
Several men conned by serial runaway bride Jirayaporn Buayai seek help from the Crime Suppression Division on Tuesday (Sept 5). Photo: Patipat Janthong

A CSD source said yesterday (Sept 6) that Booliang and Samrong Buayai are a target for interrogations as the pair attended all the wedding ceremonies of Jirayaporn and her grooms.

Investigators suspect the couple may have colluded with their 32-year-old daughter in the scam, the source said.

Jirayaporn is accused of fraud after she allegedly tricked at least seven men into marrying her, and then ran off with the dowries. The number victims could reach a dozen, given that there may be other men who have yet to lodge a complaint with police.

One of her tricks was to use Facebook to lure men into conversation, using the name Soipet Paeewal. Then came a wedding, which ended up with her making off with the money – up to B2-3 million in total.

The real Soipet is on the list of persons to be interrogated by the CSD as the gullible grooms transferred the dowries to her bank account, the same source said.

Seven men filed complaints against Ms Jirayaporn on Tuesday (Sept 5). Four of them have been questioned so far.

Deputy CSD commander Col Suwat Saengnum said yesterday that the woman would not be charged until all witnesses met with police.

C and C Marine

Col Suwat did not rule out the possibility she did not act alone, saying other people might be involved in the scam.

Although the CSD has not issued a warrant for her arrest, other police units have already done so in previous complaints.

CSD commander Maj Gen Suthin Sappuang said warrants had been issued for her arrest on fraud charges in Loei, Chanthaburi, Pathum Thani, Samut Prakan and Chumphon.

He believed that she was hiding somewhere in the northeastern region.

Jirayaporn is a native of Loei. A source in the investigating team said she had lived in Sa Kaeo before moving to the northeastern province.

Read original story here.

 

 
The Phuket News
The Phuket News
Comment on this story
* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.
Comments Here:
Username:
Password:
E-mail:
Security:
    Forget your password?

Be the first to comment.
The Phuket News
The Phuket News The Phuket News The Phuket News
The Phuket News
Share this
The Phuket News
Have a news tip-off? Click here
The Phuket News
Related stories
The Phuket News
Phuket community

Recent Comments

Patong Mayor calls for health forms for parasail rides

What about sending the harness, ropes, carabiners away to be checked or have staff trained in being able to asses the equipment properly, again half c...(Read More)

Culprits in monk escape face action

How far are 'we' in tracking down the fugitive Phra Dhammakaya, the demoted Abbot on the run? It is remarkable silent about that case. Cas...(Read More)

Phuket Hotels Association launches beach clean-up drive

Tourists are guests, on holiday. They expect the beaches and the rest of Phuket island to be clean, which is possible if there everywhere are enough r...(Read More)

Patong Mayor calls for health forms for parasail rides

Its not the health of the riders thats the problem. Its the fact the idiots running the parasailing are untrained idiots who have poor boat skills, p...(Read More)

Newly arrived Chinese tourist injured in Phuket car accident

Not used to the roads, not used to driving and as many know most have problems walking in the street ( or roads) and being clueless as to whats going ...(Read More)

Patong Mayor calls for health forms for parasail rides

A 'Medical Form' (or for that matter any device applying to the customers rather than to the operators themselves) serves no purpose other to ...(Read More)

Rogue saltie croc 'Leypang' raises conservation concerns

Where do all these bleeding hearts get their brains? You do not release a dangerous predator where they have been eradicated just because they used t...(Read More)

Police give military information on Yingluck's flight

What is security related and can not be talked about the driving off of Ms Yingluck? More security related is how presently country's security an...(Read More)

Phuket Hotels Association launches beach clean-up drive

Those white men doing the talk,the Thais will do the clean up on 16.9.! ...(Read More)

Police give military information on Yingluck's flight

If you read this article, it is just a excuse paper of Government officials who like to express not to be responsible for anything. It is all like ...(Read More)
The Phuket News
Bangkok Hospital Phuket
PHUKET NEWS
Phuket
Thailand
World
Business
Q A
Weird World
ARCHIVE
POLL
CURRENCY
WEATHER
PHUKET TIDE TABLE
 The Phuket News PHUKET LIFE
Phuket Arts
Phuket Community
Phuket Culture
Phuket Dining
Phuket Education
Phuket Entertainment
Phuket Environment
Phuket Health
Phuket People
Phuket Technology
Phuket Travel
Photo Galleries
COLOURING BOOK
 The Phuket News PHUKET SPORT
Phuket
Thailand
World
SURF REPORT
PREDICTIONS
 The Phuket News PHUKET CLASSIFIEDS
Phuket Buy and Sell
Phuket Jobs
Phuket Property
Phuket Cars and Boats
Phuket Community
Phuket Services
SEARCH CLASSIFIEDS
POST CLASSIFIED
 The Phuket News The Phuket News PHUKET EVENTS
Phuket Event listings
Phuket Event calendar
Buy Tickets
POST EVENT
 The Phuket News PHUKET DIRECTORY
Phuket Bars, pubs and clubs
Phuket Hotels and villas
Phuket Restaurants
Phuket Yellow Pages
POST LISTING
 The Phuket News BARGAINS
 The Phuket News ABOUT US
The Company
Distribution points
Subscribe
Advertise with us
Pay for advert
Contact us
CONTESTS
Content Google Map
Site map
Australian Visa Services
  
Currency - The Phuket News   Weather Report - The Phuket News   Surf Report - The Phuket News
LinkedIn - The Phuket News   Twitter - The Phuket News   YouTube - The Phuket News   Facebook - The Phuket News
Copyright © 2017 Class Act Media. All rights reserved. | Website usage terms and conditions | Privacy and Confidentiality Statement.