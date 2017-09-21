BANGKOK: A police reform committee has agreed to a proposal to merge the duties of inquiry police and investigation police as part of efforts to bring about changes in the police force.

Reform experts say the vital problem is to find ways to stop senior officers from meddling in cases and otherwise abusing their power. Photo: Bangkok Post

Gen Chatchawal Suksomjit, a member of the subcommittee on law enforcement and criminal investigation, which comes under a reform committee, said yesterday (Sept 20) that members agreed on a proposal put forward by a subcommittee on reforming the structure of police investigators.

Under the proposal, the work done by inquiry police and investigation police will be combined instead of each team carrying out separate duties.

The police reform committee is one of 11 reform panels set up in compliance with the law on national reform and national strategies, and as stipulated by the charter.

All 11 reform panels have until April to turn proposals into action plans.

Gen Chatchawal said the duties of inquiry and investigation officers are in fact inseparable. Before inquiry officers start their inquiries, they must obtain evidence gathered by investigation officers, he said.

In order to avoid instilling a sense of separation and to boost efficiency, they will be brought together, Gen Chatchawal said.

The issue is a long-standing one with many disparate views.

Regarding the chain of command, he said officers handling the inquiry and investigation will remain under the supervision of the Royal Thai Police, adding that no new agency for inquiry and investigation officers will be set up and they will continue to work at their own police stations.

He also said the next step for the police committee will be to consider how to prevent high-ranking officers from harassing inquiry and investigation officers and stop interference in the promotion process.

“We have to find ways to stop their superiors from abusing their power. If this cannot be achieved, the police reform will be useless,” Pol Gen Chatchawal said.

Police Watch, a people’s network, had previously asked the government to review the 36-member committee for police reform saying it does not include representatives who have shown a genuine interest in rooting out bad practices.

On July 4, Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha signed an order to set up the reform committee to focus on police organisations, human resources and legal affairs.

The committee has nine months to complete its mandate.

The call came after the police had accepted the military’s taking the lead in police reform.

Police Watch cast doubt on the intentions of the panel led by Gen Boonsrang Niumpradit, a former supreme commander and West Point graduate.

The group said it was disappointed to see the list of 36 members, most of whom are senior officials who never showed any interest to fight for justice or police reform.

The network also urged the prime minister to examine whether anyone on the committee had a conflict of interest.

In May, Police Watch and 11 other organisations also voiced their opposition to a proposal for the transfer of the Royal Thai Police to the Justice Minister and a proposal for salary increase for police officers of all positions.

