333 at the beach Pro Property Partners British International School, Phuket
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Pérez scores easy win in Baku

Pérez scores easy win in Baku

FORMULA ONE: Sergio Pérez has sliced his title deficit after dominating the Azerbaijan Grand Prix yesterday (Apr 30) ahead of Red Bull Racing teammate Max Verstappen.

Formula-One
By Michael Lamonato

Monday 1 May 2023, 09:30AM

Pérez celebrates his win. Photo: AFP

Pérez celebrates his win. Photo: AFP

Pérez, the only man to win in Baku more than once since Formula 1 arrived in Azerbaijan in 2016, inherited the lead of the race after a conveniently timed safety car demoted erstwhile leader Verstappen down to third behind Charles Leclerc.

Verstappen made quick work of Leclerc after the safety car restart but had no answers for his teammate’s pace. Pérez had looked the quicker of the two before the race had been neutralised, and over the 38 laps of racing remaining he gradually eked out his advantage until Verstappen’s challenge was broken.

Combined with his victory in the sprint race on Saturday, the Mexican gained back nine points on Verstappen’s championship lead to reduce his deficit to six ahead of this weekend’s Miami Grand Prix.

“It really worked out today for us,” Pérez said. “We managed to keep the pressure on Max.

“I think we had better [tyre wear] on that first stint; it was looking good already from that side.

“I think it was very close between us. We pushed to the maximum today. We both hit the walls a few times. We were pushing out there. But we managed to keep it under control.”

Verstappen was sanguine in defeat, saying he struggled with his car for most of the race.

“I think of course the safety car was a bit unlucky,” he said. “The balance - I was struggling to be really consistent.

“Once I got that sorted I would say the last 10 laps were actually quite good again - a little bit too late, but… and at the end of the day a good result.”

Pole-getter Leclerc came home third after being easily passed for the lead in the opening laps. His Ferrari was no match for the Red Bull Racing machines down the front straight, the speed delta between them reaching more than 30 kilometres per hour, rapidly demoting him to third.

“They are in another league once it comes to the race,” he said. “Over 51 laps it’s just not possible. They have so much more pace than we do in race pace.”

The Pavilions Phuket

Fernando Alonso finished fourth and less than a second shy of the Ferrari, but the Spaniard was never able to reel Leclerc in close enough to attempt a move.

Carlos Sainz came home fifth but more than 24 seconds behind Leclerc on a weekend of damage limitation, the Spaniard having never got comfortable in his car over the fast-paced sprint weekend.

Lewis Hamilton was sixth after an almost race-long challenge on Sainz, but the Briton wasn’t able to put a move on him and took the flag 0.6 seconds further back.

Lance Stroll finished seventh ahead of George Russell, who pitted late for a set of soft tyres to score the bonus point for fastest lap.

Lando Norris duelled with Yuki Tsunoda for ninth and 10th in the final points-paying places.

The race was unusually unremarkable by Azerbaijan’s standards as a crash-prone venue, with Nyck de Vries the only driver to crash after clipping the wall at turn 5 and breaking his suspension, triggering the race-changing safety car.

The grand prix almost ended in disaster, however, when organisers let photographers and other personnel into the pit lane before the race had finished. Esteban Ocon stopped on the final lap of the race but was shocked to see a crowd of people blocking his way as he hit the brakes to get under the speed limit. The group managed to dive to safety and out of Ocon’s way, allowing the Frenchman to make his tyre change.

The incident comes just one round after spectators invaded the Australian Grand Prix circuit on the final lap, which saw Melbourne organisers reprimanded by the stewards on safety grounds.

Oscar Piastri missed out on points in 11th after suffering food poisoning all weekend. He held off a train of cars, including Thai driver Alex Albon, Kevin Magnussen, Pierre Gasly and the late-stopping Ocon.

Logan Sargeant finished 16th ahead of Nico Hülkenberg and Valtteri Bottas. Zhou Guanyu was a late retirement with a technical problem in his Alfa Romeo.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

* (Not Hotmail/Outlook)
CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Thais outclass Singapore with ease
Fun run to support disabled community
Charity boxing match to help Pa Khlok drug rehab program
Title destiny in Man City’s hands as Villa make European push
Leclerc beats Verstappen to surprise Baku pole
Bodybuilders flex their muscles at Phuket Classic
Young War Elephants ready to reclaim gold medal
F1 prepares for ‘ludicrous’ new format in Azerbaijan
National swim team training in Phuket ahead of SEA Games
Man City rout Arsenal to seize title momentum, Chelsea crash again
Cycling Phuket to Bangkok for sports inclusivity
Kiptum and Hassan triumph in astounding London Marathon
Heritage Cricketers retain Phuket Sixes title
Manchester United set up FA Cup final against rivals City
Wrexham follow Hollywood script to reach the Football League

 

Phuket community
Democrats vow to develop Phuket

Where to start to make Phuket Island a model place for ASEAN? The party mean facilities like in S&#...(Read More)

Van slams into guardrail on Patong-Kamala road

Driven from Sarasin Bridge, or driven from Surat Thani and passing Sarasin Bridge? Probably overtire...(Read More)

Phuket Opinion: A semblance of reassurance

The best warning system for telling us a tsunami was coming in 2014 were the Japanese tourists who s...(Read More)

Phuket Songkran celebrations declared a huge success

Yes, once again songkran was back to the good old chaotic days of pre-covid where you couldn't g...(Read More)

Tighter visa rules stymie Chinese groups

Tighter visa rules, limitations, putting obstacles in place, slow processing, making going Thailand ...(Read More)

Fundraising set up for Phuket expat injured in road accident 

well known long time resident and yet he cannot afford a proper insurance? a part that i never hear ...(Read More)

Tighter visa rules stymie Chinese groups

Plenty of reasons for Chinese people to scratch Thailand off their "go to" list. It also ...(Read More)

Tighter visa rules stymie Chinese groups

Better sort it out Thailand and fast. They are queueing up to come...(Read More)

Fundraising set up for Phuket expat injured in road accident 

,,,,including the hit & run driver. Dick is insured, he just doesn't know it....(Read More)

Fundraising set up for Phuket expat injured in road accident 

When I got wiped out by a drunk woman driver on an Australian road, the DWD's station wagon was ...(Read More)

 

AXA Insurance PCL
Pro Property Partners
Phuket Property
Subscribe to The Phuket News
SAii Laguna Sunday Brunch
Brightview Center
Thai Residential
SALA
Ixina Thailand
HeadStart International School Phuket
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
Laguna Phuket 2023
Blue Tree Phuket
Open Kitchen Laguna

 