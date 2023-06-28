British International School, Phuket
333 at the beach Zonezi Properties British International School, Phuket
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Pérez form slump threatens long-term future

Pérez form slump threatens long-term future

FORMULA ONE: Sergio Pérez’s form slump has become so dire that Red Bull Racing is openly suggesting his place at the team is no longer secure - and Daniel Ricciardo is waiting in the wings ready to pounce.

Thursday 29 June 2023, 09:00AM

Photo: AFP

Photo: AFP

Just four races ago Sergio Pérez was touting his championship credentials. The Mexican had won two of the first four races and was only six points behind teammate Max Verstappen in the title standings.

But four rounds later and his title campaign is in tatters.

His points gap to Verstappen has blown out to 69 points, bordering on three clear victories. The Dutchman can afford to retire from this weekend’s Austrian Grand Prix and again next week in the UK without losing his lead.

This isn’t just a story of Verstappen operating at a very high level, though that’s undoubtedly a big part of it.

Since winning his last race in Azerbaijan Pérez has been hammered not just by Verstappen but also by Aston Martin’s Fernando Alonso and Mercedes’s Lewis Hamilton.

In that stretch of races the 33-year-old has scored a paltry 39 points. Verstappen has amassed 102, while Alonso and Hamilton have picked up 57 and 54 respectively.

Pérez is in comfortably the fastest car on the grid, while neither Alonso nor Hamilton is in regular victory contention. Yet Alonso is just nine points behind Pérez in the drivers standings, with Hamilton a further 15 adrift.

The Mexican has gamely attempted to write off his underperformance as circumstantial - a little bit of a bad luck mixed with some bad timing.

But it’s coming close to looking less like a sad coincidence and more like a worrying trend.

At four of the eight grands prix to date he’s failed to qualify in the top 10, and at those four races he failed to finish on the podium.

Three of those races have come from the last three events - Monaco, Spain and Canada.

It was at the last of those that he confessed he was purely lacking pace to Verstappen.

“I think it’s something that mentally you have to be strong - and I’m strong,” he said. “I know I will overcome this difficult period.

“But it’s a little bit more concerning not having the pace. I really hope that we are able to get back to our form.”

Pérez needs to do more than just hope. The jungle drums are starting to beat in that way they always do at Red Bull Racing, a team renowned for its ruthless driver management.

“His initial goal was two or three years [with the team],” Red Bull motorsport adviser Helmut Marko told Austrian broadcaster ORF. “That would be more than he planned anyway, and you just have to keep options open for the successor.”

And there’s a man in line ready to go.

“We will have [Daniel] Ricciardo in the car for three days after Silverstone during the tyre test, and then you can evaluate where Ricciardo really stands.”

Ricciardo has been rebuilding himself in the Red Bull Racing simulator after two debilitating years at McLaren. Team principal Christian Horner said he arrived with some very poor driving habits but after months of work started to look more like the Ricciardo who made a formidable name for himself at Milton Keynes in 2014–18.

That development will be evaluated in a Pirelli tyre test following next weekend’s British Grand Prix.

If the Australian can prove he’s got his mojo back, for the first time the team has admitted that he could be in the frame for a drive.

Perez will likely feel secure with his contract running until the end of next season, and the team is said to be lining up Ricciardo for a drive at AlphaTauri in 2024, something the Perth native is reportedly open to - on the understanding a good season would lead him directly into Pérez’s seat in 2025.

“This for me would be like the fairytale,” he told ESPN. “Honestly, the fairytale ending [would be] to finish my career [at Red Bull Racing] if I could have it all my own way.”

The path to that fairytale cuts through Sergio Pérez, who’s fast running out of time to secure his long-term future with the title-winning team.

The Mexican needs a form reset, and it needs to start at this weekend’s Austrian Grand Prix.

Any delay prove fatal to his career.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

* (Not Hotmail/Outlook)
CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Rawai charity run confirmed
Thai spikers fall to Netherlands
Phuket Youth Sports Championship gets underway
Hollywood actors buy stake in F1’s Alpine Racing
Spikers face uphill task as third week battles start
Annissa makes a splash at local competition
Anderson promises ‘more aggression’ in second Test
Rivals seek to profit from Chelsea’s fire sale
Kamala set for new sports facility
First Olympic Esports Week kicks off in Singapore
Phuket International Rugby 11s proves a huge success
Bumper turnout for Phuket Surf Contest
Cummins savours ‘number one win’ after leading Australia in Ashes thriller
Polking pleased with War Elephants’ performance
Yacht Sales Co Regatta prepares to set sail

 

Phuket community
Rewat urges hotels to pay PPAO room tax

And, let hotels participate in deciding how to spend the 'tax'. Those who pay should be able...(Read More)

Rewat urges hotels to pay PPAO room tax

Mr Rewat speaks about rumours of rampant corruption that time. Is he trying to say that there is no ...(Read More)

Kathu nightclub venues ordered closed for five years

If the night club venues owners are wise they relocate their premises/businesses to more 'rual&#...(Read More)

THAI to finalise deal to buy 30 new aircraft

The THAI planes parked at Utapao are just good for being scrapped. Even taking spare parts from thes...(Read More)

Chinese women arrested at Phuket airport for working illegally

Kurt@ washing cars ...(Read More)

THAI to finalise deal to buy 30 new aircraft

Looking at the number of Thai planes parked up at Utapao with the name blacked out for a number of y...(Read More)

Chinese women arrested at Phuket airport for working illegally

Nothing mentioned what work these foreign women were doing illegally at Phuket airport grounds....(Read More)

Rewat urges hotels to pay PPAO room tax

Tourist promotion not needed. Phuket suffers environment wise already to many tourists. Continuation...(Read More)

Phuket City Municipality launches anti-dengue blitz

The main entrance to Loch Palm Golf Course in Kathu and the road leading up to the Clubhouse past ma...(Read More)

Foreigners called to donate blood

Let me guess. Most of those foreigners injured in road accidents were young(ish) males. The sheer am...(Read More)

 

AXA Insurance PCL
Subscribe to The Phuket News
SALA
Phuket Property
HeadStart International School Phuket
Laguna Phuket 2023
Zonezi Properties
Brightview Center
The Pavilions Phuket
Open Kitchen Laguna
Thai Residential
Blue Tree Phuket
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique

 