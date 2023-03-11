Pro Property Partners
Carnival Magic 333 at the beach Pro Property Partners British International School, Phuket
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

’Overpriced’ Phuket durians priced correctly, officials confirm 

’Overpriced’ Phuket durians priced correctly, officials confirm 

PHUKET: Head of the Phuket office of the Ministry of Commerce Woranit Aphiratjirawong has thrown her weight behind the local vendor accused by Chinese tourists of selling ’overpriced’ durians at Chillva Market in Samkong. Having conducted an inspection and ’investigated the facts’, Ms Woranit cleared the vendor of accusations and confirmed the absence of any wrongdoing. Ms Woranit’s verdict was published by the Phuket office of the PR Department at 6.29am today (Mar 11) and then distributed through various mass communication channels.

tourism
By The Phuket News

Saturday 11 March 2023, 06:27PM

If price tags are in place, everything with prices is ok, the Phuket Commerce Office explained. Photo: PR Phuket

If price tags are in place, everything with prices is ok, the Phuket Commerce Office explained. Photo: PR Phuket

If price tags are in place, everything with prices is ok, the Phuket Commerce Office explained. Photo: PR Phuket

If price tags are in place, everything with prices is ok, the Phuket Commerce Office explained. Photo: PR Phuket

If price tags are in place, everything with prices is ok, the Phuket Commerce Office explained. Photo: PR Phuket

If price tags are in place, everything with prices is ok, the Phuket Commerce Office explained. Photo: PR Phuket

If price tags are in place, everything with prices is ok, the Phuket Commerce Office explained. Photo: PR Phuket

If price tags are in place, everything with prices is ok, the Phuket Commerce Office explained. Photo: PR Phuket

If price tags are in place, everything with prices is ok, the Phuket Commerce Office explained. Photo: PR Phuket

If price tags are in place, everything with prices is ok, the Phuket Commerce Office explained. Photo: PR Phuket

If price tags are in place, everything with prices is ok, the Phuket Commerce Office explained. Photo: PR Phuket

If price tags are in place, everything with prices is ok, the Phuket Commerce Office explained. Photo: PR Phuket

« »

Fully in line with the results of many previous checks of allegedly overpricing venues, the Phuket Commerce Office concluded that as long as the prices are clearly indicated on the tags or in the menu, there are no violations. The customer is properly informed and can accept or decline the terms offered by the vendor. 

“The fact-checking confirmed that the shop has clear price tags. So it is up to the customer whether to buy the product or not,” Ms Woranit said.

The accused vendor, named in the report as Witchawil Sivakunakorn, also built his defense in full accordance with what other shop and restaurant owners had said before.

Mr Witchawil stated that his shop has been in trade since his grandfather’s times; the durians are of premium quality; the product is fully worth the money he charges for it. 

Internal - Phuket Live Radio 89.5

The report by PR Phuket also added that the disgruntled Chinese customers had been informed by their tour guide that durian is a seasonal fruit and the prices are generally higher off-season, just like now. 

In conclusion, the Phuket Commerce Office once again reminded local vendors that they must clearly display their prices “in order not to take advantage of consumers, welcome visitors from all over the world and strengthen the image of Phuket and Thailand”.

The price of durians in question was not mentioned in the PR Phuket report but can be seen on the photos posted by the officials. They are between B500-1000 for a styrofoam tray without any indication of the product weight. 

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

* (Not Hotmail/Outlook)
CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Hookah venue discovered on Bangla ‘following complaint’
Phuket drug busts net 17k meth pills, 85g of ’ice’
More local warnings issued in Phuket as wildfire season continues
Thai banking apps to demand facial scanning for transfers from June
Power supply works to affect traffic on Patong Hill
Phuket Tourist Police seeks foreign volunteers
Thai Government continues to woo wealthy, capable foreigners
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Fatal cop crash, New mobile banking measures, Prime Minister: No more coups! || March 10
Body found floating off Phuket believed to be missing Romanian diver
Urgent aid needed for expat mum injured in Phuket accident
Leatherback turtles hatch at Bang Khwan Beach
Russian nabbed in Phuket for illegal ’love drug’ smuggling, distribution
Graft-busters receive truckload of documents on Immigration Bureau corruption
French consul voices support for crackdown on motorbike ’hoons’
China’s Xi handed historic third term as president

 

Phuket community
Hookah venue discovered on Bangla ‘following complaint’

Next to half a dozen shops selling Marihuana. You couldn't make this stuff up. I'll bet ther...(Read More)

Phuket Governor repeats warning to illegal hotels: register, or face legal action

...(Read More)

Graft-busters receive truckload of documents on Immigration Bureau corruption

The Thai Immigration loves her old fashioned. It has many loopholes to be 'creative'. It wil...(Read More)

French consul voices support for crackdown on motorbike ’hoons’

Thailand (RTP/Immigration) must fine/deport the culprit. That is his punishment. After return in Fra...(Read More)

French consul voices support for crackdown on motorbike ’hoons’

Fascinated, legal wise it's more complicated than you think. Consul has no legal powers in this,...(Read More)

Urgent aid needed for expat mum injured in Phuket accident

With respect for ladie's community service and social commitments, and very sad for her to face ...(Read More)

Phuket Tourist Police seeks foreign volunteers

@first post as usual by Mr Negative. Why can't you do a John Denver- or shift to Thaigeezer, you...(Read More)

French consul voices support for crackdown on motorbike ’hoons’

Thanks for the egg sucking Kurt- read what I said about them ripping off their system.. Les Lapins a...(Read More)

Thai Government continues to woo wealthy, capable foreigners

@JohnC, hwy don't you knock it off with them negative waves. Why don't you dig how beautiful...(Read More)

Phuket Tourist Police seeks foreign volunteers

Hard to understand why anyone would want to volunteer. What incentives, if any, are there to joining...(Read More)

 

AXA Insurance PCL
Ixina Thailand
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
Open Kitchen Laguna
Thai Residential
HeadStart International School Phuket
The Pavilions Phuket
Brightview Center
Pro Property Partners
CBRE Phuket
Phuket Property
Laguna Phuket 2023
Blue Tree Phuket
Subscribe to The Phuket News

 