’Overpriced’ Phuket durians priced correctly, officials confirm

PHUKET: Head of the Phuket office of the Ministry of Commerce Woranit Aphiratjirawong has thrown her weight behind the local vendor accused by Chinese tourists of selling ’overpriced’ durians at Chillva Market in Samkong. Having conducted an inspection and ’investigated the facts’, Ms Woranit cleared the vendor of accusations and confirmed the absence of any wrongdoing. Ms Woranit’s verdict was published by the Phuket office of the PR Department at 6.29am today (Mar 11) and then distributed through various mass communication channels.

tourism

By The Phuket News

Saturday 11 March 2023, 06:27PM

If price tags are in place, everything with prices is ok, the Phuket Commerce Office explained. Photo: PR Phuket

Fully in line with the results of many previous checks of allegedly overpricing venues, the Phuket Commerce Office concluded that as long as the prices are clearly indicated on the tags or in the menu, there are no violations. The customer is properly informed and can accept or decline the terms offered by the vendor.

“The fact-checking confirmed that the shop has clear price tags. So it is up to the customer whether to buy the product or not,” Ms Woranit said.

The accused vendor, named in the report as Witchawil Sivakunakorn, also built his defense in full accordance with what other shop and restaurant owners had said before.

Mr Witchawil stated that his shop has been in trade since his grandfather’s times; the durians are of premium quality; the product is fully worth the money he charges for it.

The report by PR Phuket also added that the disgruntled Chinese customers had been informed by their tour guide that durian is a seasonal fruit and the prices are generally higher off-season, just like now.

In conclusion, the Phuket Commerce Office once again reminded local vendors that they must clearly display their prices “in order not to take advantage of consumers, welcome visitors from all over the world and strengthen the image of Phuket and Thailand”.

The price of durians in question was not mentioned in the PR Phuket report but can be seen on the photos posted by the officials. They are between B500-1000 for a styrofoam tray without any indication of the product weight.