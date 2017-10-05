PHUKET: Police seized more than 400 counterfeit brand name bags at a house in Phuket Town yesterday (Oct 4).

At around midday yesterday, Col Akkanit Danpitaksan and Lt Col Pathak Khwanna led a team from the Phuket Provincial Police to raid a house on Pattana Rd Soi 1 in Phuket Town after officials received a tip-off that many counterfeit goods were stored inside.

The tip-off also revealed that the counterfeit items were being sold via a Facebook page.

At the house police found the owner, Ms Santhita Sipatthikul, along with many counterfeit bags including brand names such as Chanel, Louis Vuitton, Hermes and Coach.

In total police seized more than 400 counterfeit bags and Santhita was taken Phuket City Police Station to face charges of selling counterfeit trademarked goods.